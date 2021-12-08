Pope Francis plays them to the masters of the world

On the plane that brought him back to Rome from Athens, at the end of his apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece, Pope Francis held his usual impromptu press conference with the journalists present on the papal flight. Francis spoke of democracy, migrants, relations with the Orthodox (“The meeting with Kirill is on the horizon,” he said), but also of the two recent French “scandals”, the report on abuses in the church and the resignation of the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, because of an e-mail almost ten years ago that would have revealed an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman.

“Aupetit, sinner condemned by chatter”

Difficult to pull him by the cassock this time, Francis left little room for interpretations, starting with the case of the French archbishop: «I wonder: what did he do that was so serious that he had to resign? Someone answer me, what did he do? And if we do not know the accusation we cannot condemn … Before I answer I will say: investigate. Who condemned him? It was his lack against the sixth commandment, but not total, the accusation is that he gave the secretary small caresses and massages. This is a sin, but it is not one of the gravest sins, because sins of the flesh are not the gravest. The most serious are those who have more angelicality: pride, hatred. Aupetit is a sinner, as I am, as was Peter, the bishop on whom Jesus Christ founded the Church ”.

Why, the Pope asked, had the community of that time accepted a sinful bishop, even one who had denied Christ? «Because it was a normal Church, she was used to always feeling sinful, it was a humble Church. We see that our Church is not used to having a sinful bishop ». The problem, Francis said, is when “the chatter grows, grows, grows and takes away the reputation of a person, so he will not be able to govern for that, not for his sin, which is a sin like that of Peter, like the mine and like yours, but for chatter. This is why I accepted his resignation, not on the altar of truth but on the altar of hypocrisy ».

Abuses in France, “beware of interpretations”

The Pontiff then also expressed caution on the Sauvé report, which allegedly revealed decades of sexual abuse by French priests against the faithful, and which has already happened dismantled by some intellectuals from the Académie catholique de France: «When doing these studies, we have to be careful of interpretations. When you consider such a long time, you risk confusing the way people feel about a problem. A historical situation must be interpreted with hermeneutics of the time, not of now. For example slavery, today we say it is brutality but once there was another hermeneutic. I have not read the report but I have listened to the comments of the bishops, now they will come to Rome and I will ask them to explain it to me ».

The Pontiff then returned to the words pronounced in Greece on Saturday, when he said: «Democracy was born here. The cradle, millennia later, has become a home, a great house of democratic peoples: I am referring to the European Union and the dream of peace and fraternity that it represents for so many peoples. However, one cannot but note with concern that today, not only on the European continent, there is a retreat of democracy ”.

Two dangers: populism and supranational government

To those who thought that Francis, as expected, criticized the countries governed by populist and sovereign leaders, he himself explained that “democracy is a treasure of civilization and must be guarded, not only by a higher entity but also in the countries themselves. Against democracy today I see two dangers. The first is that of populisms that are beginning to show their nails. We are careful that governments – no matter if they are left or right – do not slip down this path of populisms that have nothing to do with popularism which is the expression of free peoples, peoples with their own identity, folklore, art. “. But the Pope also sees a second danger, which “occurs when national values ​​are sacrificed, they are watered down in an ’empire’, a kind of supranational government”.

Therefore, he warned, one must not «either fall into populism or a watering down of one’s identity within a supranational government. There is a novel written in 1903 by Robert Huges Benson, “The master of the world”, which imagines a future with an international government that controls all other countries with economic and political measures. It is a danger when there is populism, but also when there is a superpower that dictates cultural, economic and social behavior ».

The “anachronism” of inclusive guidelines

And precisely in this regard, stimulated by a question about European Commission directives – then withdrawn – on the inclusive language that suggested not talking about Christmas and not referring to the religion of the people, Francis spoke of «anachronism. Throughout history, many dictatorships have tried to do this: Napoleon, Nazism, communism… It is a watered down secularism, something that has not worked in history. I believe it is necessary for the EU to take hold of the ideals of the founding fathers, ideals of unity and greatness, and be careful not to give space to ideological colonization. Because all this could lead to dividing countries and causing the European Union to fail. The EU must respect a country for how it is structured inside, for its variety, not to standardize everyone. I believe they won’t, but they have to be careful. Each country has its own peculiarities, its own sovereignty, all in a unity that respects the singularities ».

Returning to the words he said about migrants, which have caused so much discussion in recent days, the Pope added: “Now it is fashionable to make walls or barbed wire. Every government must clearly say “I can receive many” because the rulers know how many there are and how many migrants they are capable of receiving. This is their right. But migrants must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated. If a government cannot accommodate more than a certain number, it must enter into dialogue with other countries, to take care of others. This is why the European Union is important. Because it can bring about harmony between all governments for the distribution of migrants ”. More political harmony, fewer inclusive guidelines.