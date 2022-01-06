Pope Francis repeats that “not having children is against the Fatherland”. But 6 years ago he made fun of those who have “children like rabbits”

Vatican CITY – Not having children is an outrage to the Fatherland. On the other hand, however, in Italian families there is an abundance of dogs and cats who are lovingly cared for like children. Indeed, it often happens that pets have now replaced children. Within a few days Pope francesco he returned to express all his bitterness in the face of the Italian demographic winter. To sensitize Catholics to procreate and support the nation, he again evoked the concept of homeland, invariably bringing to mind when, during the Twenties, the maternal role of women was exalted with slogans such as: “Give children for the homeland” and with prizes for the Italians who gave birth to numerous, thus guaranteeing a rapid generational turnover.

“AGAINST THE COUNTRY”

Already at the Angelus pronounced on St. Stephen’s Day, addressing the crowd, Pope Bergoglio had explained in a synthetic way that not procreating so much anymore is something that goes “against the Fatherland”. And yesterday, at the first hearing of the new year, he withdrew the subject, recalling that the nation suffers and that not having children inevitably means asking oneself about the future of the community: “And now who will pay the taxes for my pension if not are there any children? Who will take care of me? I ask St. Joseph for the grace to awaken consciences and think about this: to have children ”the pontiff whispered into the microphone while he was in the Paul VI Hall.

RABBITS

Of course Pope Francis certainly does not cherish the idea of ​​giving a medal to women who give birth to so many children, even if in the space of a few years he must have changed his mind about motherhood, making a kind of head-tail. At the beginning of his pontificate he explained, in fact, that it would have been better to spread the idea among Catholics of responsible parenthood, insisting that to be good Catholics certainly does not mean “having children like rabbits”. He used precisely this unhappy expression to have children like rabbits – making fun of those large families very widespread among the ranks of the Neocatechumenal movement in which there are record maxi nuclei, with even 7, 8 or even 9 children to grow up in spite of the sacrifices. , because there are still not many aid from the state.

The occasion to focus on the endemic problem of empty cradles was the beautiful figure of Saint Joseph, putative father of the little Jesus, whose profuse love encourages adoption paths for those who cannot have children. «Giuseppe shows us that this type of bond is not secondary, it is not a fallback. This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and fatherhood and motherhood. How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many spouses wish to be fathers and mothers but fail for biological reasons; or, even though they already have children, they want to share family affection with those who have been deprived of it. We must not be afraid to choose the path of adoption “underlined Pope Francis while, in parallel, he blamed the selfish fallback that leads many couples not to have children, to limit them even if, he added,” they have two dogs, two cats. .. Oh yes, cats and dogs take the place of children. And thus civilization becomes older and without humanity ». And to suffer, Francis added, “is the homeland”.

ADOPTIONS

On the question of adoptions at the hearing on Wednesday, the request to the government to speed up procedures and make practices less Byzantine than they are now, without prejudice to the necessary checks: “I hope the Pope said – that the institutions they are always ready to help in this sense of adoption, taking care seriously but also simplifying the process so that the dream of many little ones who need a family, and of many spouses who wish to give themselves in love, can come true “.

The fight against denatality recently saw Pope Francis and Prime Minister Mario Draghi protagonists of an initiative organized in the Vatican to outline a long-term strategy capable of reversing the trend of empty cradles.