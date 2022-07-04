Pope Francis rules out resigning… for now

Pope Francis asks for a shot of tequila to ‘heal’ his knee 0:42

(CNN) — Pope Francis firmly denied rumors of a possible resignation due to health problems in an interview with Reuters published on Monday.

“It didn’t cross my mind, it never crossed my mind. At the moment, no. But the time will come when I see that I can’t do it [su trabajo]. I will and the great example of Pope Benedict was a very good thing for the church,” Pope Francis told Reuters in an exclusive interview.

Francis went on to say that “the Vatican is the last European court of an absolute monarchy” and that “quackery and courtly spirit still exist in the Vatican.”

The pope said he had suffered “a small fracture” in his knee when he took a wrong step while a ligament was inflamed. He also joked about the cancer rumors: “The doctors didn’t tell me about it,” he said.

Francis shared details about his knee problems for which doctors strongly advised him to avoid a trip to two African countries that was scheduled for July 2-7. “I’m fine, improving little by little. Technically, the calcification has already been done thanks to laser, physiotherapy and magnetotherapy”, said the pontiff.

The interview took place on Saturday afternoon at the papal residence in the Vatican.

Francis still plans to visit Russia and Ukraine

The pope said that his plans still include visits to Russia and Ukraine.

“I would like to go, it is possible that I will manage to go to Ukraine. The first thing is to go to Russia to try to help in some way, but I would like to go to both capitals,” Francis said in the interview with Reuters.

Pope Francis also said he plans to travel to Canada at the end of July, and after that he is willing to visit both Moscow and Kyiv.