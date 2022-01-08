Pope Francis, the case of children explodes. Vittorio Feltri avalanche – Time





Pope francesco, in a recent release, he photographed the demographic decline by raising the tone in a sociological image. In fact, he reproached couples who often do not want to have children or adopt them but do not spare affection and attention for dogs and cats. A stance that aroused Vittorio Feltri’s arrows on Free. “I wonder what the contrast between domestic animals and the welcoming of an orphaned human creature consists of,” he wrote. And again: “It appears to me, on the basis of experience, that both children, cats and dogs can be hosted in one’s own mansion, all without problems. Those who do not love animals can hardly love a child, especially if they are adopted “.

Feltri then observed: “My wife and I had four heirs and we welcomed the fifth and even today, who is over 50 years old, we invite him to our table, no sacrifice. At the same time, in our home that we bought, there has always been room for dogs and cats and even for a snail “.

Then comes the lash: “We remind the Pope that his name is Francis, the name of the saint who more than any other had great love for beasts”. Therefore, the conclusion: “Either the creatures of God are loved or they do not love each other”, wrote Feltri and addressed to the Pontiff he launches an appeal: “You too love them without making hateful distinctions”.