Pope Francis, the return to Rome: “The plight of migrants risks wrecking our civilization. May Europe collaborate in distribution”

About 35 minutes of press conference to address numerous issues, directly from the plane that takes him back to Rome. Pope francesco thus closes his journey a Cyprus and in Greece: talk to journalists about the relationship with orthodox, of the drama concerning i migrants and of abuse operated by the church in France. A nod to the EU document which on communication, which invites – among many other things – to remove religious references and to speak in a generic way of “holidays” instead of Christmas: “Anachronistic”. Francis then outlines two dangers for democracy: “One is represented by populisms, which here and there begin to show the nails. I think of the great populism of the last century which was the Nazism“. And another occurs when “National values ​​are sacrificed, towards a ’empire’, a supranational government. It is something that must make us think “.

Migrants – “If we don’t solve the problem of migrants we risk wrecking civilization“, Bergoglio warns, who says to anyone who raises walls and barbed wires that“ he loses the sense of his own history. But remember when you were a migrant and they wouldn’t let you in“. The pope is thinking of greater collaboration and understanding between states and the role that the EU should play in the “distribution of migrants”. Which must be “welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated”. On the other hand, when they are rejected, “they always return to the hands of the traffickers”: and that is why they leave them on the Libyan coast “It is cruelty“.

Abuses of the Church – He did not read the Ciase report on abuses in France. He will ask for information in this regard during his meeting with the bishops from beyond the Alps. But these studies, in his opinion, should be done “by sectors of time”, because the abuses and cover-ups of 60-70 years ago must be interpreted with the “hermeneutics of the time”, when the practice was precisely “to cover, as even in families ”, and not that of today. The archbishop of Paris Msgr. Michel Aupetit, on the other hand, he was the victim “of the chatter, which destroyed his fame: one who has lost his fame so publicly cannot rule. And this is an injustice ”. Francesco mentions “small caresses, massages, which Aupetit gave to the secretary”. “It is not the gravest sin – he observes -. It was a lack of the sixth commandment, but not total. And the sins of the flesh are generally not the most serious. I accepted his resignation not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy ”.

Patriarch Kirill – The Pontiff considers “not far away” a meeting with the patriarch of Moscow and of all the Russias Kirill. “I am always willing to go to Moscow. There are no protocols to dialogue with a brother: the brother is a brother ”. And from Moscow comes the confirmation, as reported by the Tass agency: Metropolitan Hilarion says in fact that he will discuss with the Pope at the end of December a possible new meeting between Patriarch Kirill and Francis. The place and date of the meeting are yet to be defined. The precedents are there: Kirill and Bergoglio met for a historic ‘summit’ in Havana in 2016.

Orthodox – Francis remembers the Orthodox archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos and that of Athens and all of Greece Ieronymos, met during his journey. Again, he says, there is a relationship of brotherhood. “History has divided us – he continues -, but we must go together, we must walk and work in unity and for unity. I am grateful to Ieronymos, to Chrysostomos and to all the patriarchs who have this desire to walk together. Unity will be in the future, but it begins today, along this path ”. The Pope also recalls having apologized for the divisions caused by the Catholics and their opposition during the war of independence. And that the “Synodality” of the Orthodox be an example for the Catholic Church.