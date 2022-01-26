Pope Francis to parents: “Do not condemn your children for their sexual orientation”

“Never condemn a son. Parents who see sexual orientations different in the children “must know how to” manage this and accompany them, do not hide in attitude condemning“, he said Pope francesco during the’General Audience of the 26 January in the’Paul VI Hall, where he meets groups of pilgrims and faithful from all over the world. “I am thinking of parents in the face of their children’s problems”, the pontiff continued: “Children with many diseases, sick children, with permanent pathologies, how much pain there is”. Parents, Bergoglio stressed, “who see their children go away for an illness”. Or, even more sadly, that “they do girls and they have an accident with the car ”. “Parents – he added – who see their children who do not go on in school and do not know how to do it. Many problems of parents, let’s think about how to help them and to these parents I say ‘don’t be scared‘. Yes, there is pain, a lot, but think of the Lord, think of how Joseph solved the problems and close to Joseph to help you. Never condemn a child “.
The Pontiff recalled when it was archbishop from Buenos Aires and he felt “so much tenderness” when “I went on the bus and passed in front of the prison and there was a queue of people who had to enter to visit the prisoners and there were mothers there and it made me so tender”. “And the courage of mothers and fathers who always accompany their children ”, concluded Bergoglio.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you
In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Non self-sufficiency, home assistance collapses under Covid and families are left alone: ”After two years we are still without staff”
Next article
Covid, one in 4 children have clinical symptoms of depression, one in 5 has anxiety disorders: double compared to before the pandemic