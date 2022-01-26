Pope Francis to parents with gay children: do not condemn them – Corriere.it

The pope speaks again to parents who have homosexual children, asking them “not to hide in a condemning attitude”

VATICAN CITY – Pope francescoin the catechesis at the general audience, he speaks of Joseph and Mary, he dwells on the daily difficulties of fathers and mothers, “I think of the parents in the face of the problems of their children”, and returns to address couples who have homosexual children: «I think of parents who see different sexual orientations in their children, and how to manage this and accompany the children e do not hide in a condemning attitudeHe said off the cuff, looking up from the printed text.

It is not the first time that Francesco calls on fathers and mothers not to condemn homosexual children. Among other things, he had talked about it to journalists on the return flight from Dublin, in 2018, where he had closed the world meeting of families: «First, pray. Do not condemn, dialogue. Understanding, making room for the son or daughter. Make room for it to express itself … I will never say that silence is a remedy. Ignoring the son or daughter with homosexual tendencies would be a lack of motherhood and fatherhood. You are my son or daughter as you are“.

In 2019 he repeated it in the interview with Mexican broadcaster Televisa: “Homosexual people have the right to stay in the family, people with a homosexual orientation have the right to stay in the family and parents have the right to recognize that child as homosexual, that daughter as a homosexual, no one can be thrown out of the family and made life impossible for him ».

In September 2020, at the end of another general audience, he met a group of about forty parents with LGBT children from the “Tenda di Gionata” association and told them: “The Pope loves your children as they are, because they are children of God“.

After all, Pope Francis’ attitude is known since the now famous answer he gave to journalists returning from his first international trip to the WYD in Rio, in July 2013, four months after his election to the Conclave: “If a person is gay and she seeks the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge her? ».

Recently, in December, he wrote a letter to Sister Jeannine Gramick79, who has been dealing with LGBT people in the United States for fifty years, and thanked her for her 50 years of ministry and her “closeness, compassion and tenderness” in the “style of God”.