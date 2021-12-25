Pope Francis, “who is he really”. Ratzinger and conspiracy theories, the voices that shake the Vatican – Libero Quotidiano





Marco Bardesono December 25, 2021

With a timely editorial published on Free on Sunday 12 December, Antonio Socci, defended Pope Francis. Unlike him, I never write about the Church. My sector is the news (preferably black), naked and crude. But behind me I have a militancy of several decades in that “Catholic world” of which Socci often writes and speaks. Bergoglio is the Pope and as such he is the “sweet Christ on earth”, as Saint Catherine of Siena called it. All objections advanced from the election of Francis onwards on legitimacy or renunciations, tacit, explicit or presumed; usurpations, Petrine primacy, badly folded ballots and votes canceled in the conclave, leave the time they find. Because a theologian of gigantic stature, such as Ratzinger, certainly could not give birth to a handicapped successor.





So much so that Pope Benedict has never given too much rope to the conspiracy theories widespread in clerical circles and movements, inappropriately defined as conservatives (because conservatives are a serious matter) who have doubted and continue to doubt the full and legitimate authority of the current pontiff . To do so would mean, first of all, to impoverish Ratzinger of his theological knowledge and his ecclesial vision which make him the greatest Catholic thinker of the last two centuries. Francis is “something else”, he certainly cannot be defined as a “fine weigher of theology”, a bit like all priests who come “almost from the end of the world”, from where the only names received are those of theorists of the very weak and dangerous thought of liberation theology. Bergoglio’s charisms are other, but they are placed, with good reason, in the bed of the Christian tradition of the Catholic Church.





On the other hand, even John Paul II never dared to define himself as theologian, outsourcing any speculative activity on divinity to Ratzinger, Prefect of the former Holy Office during his pontificate. The historic papal spokesman Juaquin Navarro Valls recalled this when he said: “I was delighted to hear the philosopher pope (Wojtyla) speak with the cardinal theologian (Ratzinger)”. Whoever he is, therefore, the Pope is “the sweet Christ on earth” and Socci admitted this. He is not a prodigal son and should not be considered such, for Socci no one will kill the fatted calf: his was a journey with a return ticket. Without even going too far, as happened for example to the philosopher and theologian Raimon Panikkar, who returned to the fold as a (conservative) Catholic priest after a long intellectual search that had taken him very far. On the other hand, even the pope can be criticized, and Ratzinger himself reiterated this when he was already pope and not yet Emeritus, presenting one of his latest labors in the field of theology: “This book – he said – can be criticized”. As long as it is done with charity. But the objections raised in recent years to Bergoglio, within the Church itself, do not always seem to be based on the most important of theological virtues.





Socci admitted it for himself, and this not only makes it credible even in this phase, but it is the demonstration of the rectitude of intention of a man of faith who engages in an intellectual research. Not so can we say of others who continue to see in Francis the shadow of the Antichrist: there are apparently devoted priests, monks and lay people, but also bishops lost (just to say it in a charitable way) and to whom hives come when the Pope speaks of the least and the poor, but then does not listen to the words of the pontiff when he thunders against abortion or as many and fundamental ethical issues. In short, there is still a confused mob that from the arrows against “the Argentine antipope”, passes with the utmost lightness to the foolish conspiracy theories on Covid, denying the virus and indicating the vaccine as the weapon used by Big Pharma to control the ‘humanity. The Church responds in its own way, with a “descamisado” Pope Francis who shouted into the microphone and in his own language last Sunday at the Angelus: “Viva la Virgen de Guadalupe”.