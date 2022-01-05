Pope: institutions simplify the process for adoptions – Politics

The Pope asks the institutions to simplify the procedure for adoptions. “We must not be afraid to choose the path of adoption, to take the ‘risk’ of acceptance”. “I hope that the institutions will always be ready to help in this sense of adoption, by taking seriously but also simplifying the process necessary for the dream of many little ones who need a family to come true, and of many spouses who wish to give themselves in the ‘love “, he said in the general audience, continuing the catechesis on Saint Joseph, today focusing on the aspect of” putative father “of Jesus.

Assuming that “it is not enough to give birth to a child to say that they are also fathers or mothers”, the Pope emphasized in particular the value of adoption. “This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and fatherhood and motherhood. How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many spouses wish to be fathers and mothers but fail for biological reasons; or, while already having children, they want to share family affection with those who have been deprived of it “.

The Pope, in the general audience, spoke again of the “demographic winter”: “Many couples don’t have children because they don’t want one or more” but they have “dogs and cats that take the place of children”. “This denial of motherhood and fatherhood diminishes you, takes away humanity, civilization becomes older and without humanity because the richness of fatherhood and motherhood is lost. And the country that has no children suffers”. The Pope then quoted a person who said: “Now who will pay the taxes for my pension that there are no children?”. “I ask St. Joseph – he continued in the catechesis dedicated to the ‘putative father’ of Jesus – for the grace of awakening consciences and thinking about this: having children, motherhood and fatherhood is the fullness of a person’s life”. having children or adopting “is a risk but more risky is not having them, denying motherhood and fatherhood”. “A man who does not develop a sense of motherhood is missing something”, he concluded.