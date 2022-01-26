Pope: parents do not condemn gay children – Politics

“I am thinking of parents facing their children’s problems”, “parents who see different sexual orientations in their children: how to manage this and accompany their children and not hide in a condemning attitude”. The Pope said this in the general audience.

“Never condemn a child”, the Pope said, in the general audience, in which he continued the catechesis on Saint Joseph and prayed in particular for his parents. “I think of parents facing their children’s problems”, “sick children, even with permanent illnesses, how much pain”. “To the parents who see their children go away because of an illness”, “it’s sad”, to the parents of “kids who have a bad girl and end up in car accidents”, “parents who see their children who do not go forward in the school”. There are “many parental problems, let’s think about how to help them”. “To these parents I say: do not be frightened, there is pain, a lot” but you can pray, as Saint Joseph did, and ask for God’s help. The Pontiff recalled when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and felt “so much tenderness “when” I went on the bus and passed in front of the prison and there was a queue of people who had to enter to visit the prisoners and there were mothers there and it made me so tender “,” Mom doesn’t leave him alone “. “It is the courage of mothers and fathers who always accompany their children”. “We ask the Lord to give this courage”, concluded the Pope.

At the end of the general audience, Bergoglio invited “to pray for peace in Ukraine, and to do so often during this day: we ask the Lord with insistence that that land can see fraternity flourish and overcome wounds, fears and divisions”. “It is a people who deserve peace”. “May the prayers and invocations that today rise up to heaven touch the minds and hearts of those responsible on earth, so that they make dialogue prevail and the good of all is placed before partisan interests. Please never war!”. We pray for “reconciliation and harmony”.

The Pope recalled that tomorrow is the International Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust. “It is necessary to remember the extermination of millions of Jews and people of different nationalities and religious faiths. This unspeakable cruelty must no longer be repeated. I appeal to everyone, especially educators and families, to foster awareness of this horror in the new generations. , of this black page of history. It must not be forgotten so that we can build a future where human dignity is no longer trampled on “, he stressed.

Today the Pope is walking with difficulty and confided to the faithful, present at the general audience in the Paul VI Hall, that he has a knee problem. “Today I will not be able to go among you to greet you because I have a problem in my right leg: a link in my knee is inflamed but I will go down and greet you there and you will come by to greet me. It is a passing thing”. Then he joked: “They say this only comes to old people and I don’t know why it got to me.”