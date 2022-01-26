Pope: parents do not condemn their children for sexual orientation – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, JAN 26 – “I think of parents facing their children’s problems”, “parents who see different sexual orientations in their children: how to manage this and accompany their children and not hide in a condemning attitude”, ” never condemn a child “. The Pope said this in the general audience at the end of which he invited “to pray for peace in Ukraine”. “We ask the Lord with insistence that that land can see fraternity flourish and overcome wounds, fears and divisions”. “It is a people who deserve peace”. “May the prayers and invocations that today rise up to heaven touch the minds and hearts of those responsible on earth, so that they make dialogue prevail and the good of all is placed before partisan interests. Please never war!”.



The Pontiff also recalled that tomorrow is the International Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust. “It is necessary to remember the extermination of millions of Jews and people of different nationalities and religious faiths. This unspeakable cruelty must no longer be repeated. I appeal to everyone, especially educators and families, to foster awareness of this horror in the new generations. , of this black page of history. It must not be forgotten so that we can build a future where human dignity is no longer trampled on “, Pope Francis stressed.



Finally, to the faithful present in the Paul VI Hall, he confided: “Today I will not be able to go among you to greet you because I have a problem in my right leg: a link in my knee is inflamed but I will go down and greet you there and you come by to say hello. It’s a passing thing “. So he joked: “They say this only comes to old people and I don’t know why it got to me.” (HANDLE).

