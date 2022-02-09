Pope rejects suicide aid: ‘There is no right to die’ – Politics

There is no right to death. Promoting palliative care, Pope Francis warns: “However, we must be careful not to confuse this help with also unacceptable drifts that lead to killing. We must accompany death, but not cause death or help any form of suicide. the right to care and care for all is always privileged, so that the weakest, especially the elderly and the sick, are never discarded. In fact, life is a right, not death, which must be accepted, not administered. this ethical principle concerns everyone, not just Christians or believers “.

Bergoglio promotes palliative care. In the general audience, speaking of death, Pope Francis stressed that “two considerations remain standing for us Christians. The first: we cannot avoid death, and for this very reason, after having done everything humanly possible to heal the person ill, therapeutic persistence is immoral “. The Pontiff then recalled a simple saying: “let him die in peace, help him die in peace, how much wisdom!”. “The second consideration concerns the quality of death itself, of pain, of suffering. In fact, we must be grateful for all the help that medicine is trying to give, so that through the so-called ‘palliative care’, every person who prepare to live the last stretch of the road of his life, may he do it in the most human way possible “, Pope Francis underlined.