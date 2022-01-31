Pope: taxman supports doctors, Italy defends public health – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, JAN 31 – “The taxman supports doctors. Please continue with the free health system and this comes from the taxman, defend it, because we should not fall into a paid health system where the poor have no right to nothing. One of the beautiful things that Italy has is this. Please keep it “. The Pope said this in an audience with the Revenue Agency.



“The taxman is seen as ‘putting people’s hands in their pockets'”, “in reality, taxation is a sign of legality and justice. It must promote the redistribution of wealth, protecting the dignity of the poor and the least, who always risk to end up crushed by the powerful. The tax authorities, when it is right, are in function of the common good “, said Pope Francis again, addressing the women and men of the Italian tax authorities. “We work so that the culture of the common good grows”, “so that the universal destination of goods, which is the primary purpose of goods, is taken seriously”, concluded Bergoglio. (HANDLE).

