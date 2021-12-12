POPE / The bishop of Paris and that risk of loving that the Church must run

The last cannon shot, of a certain power, dropped it from the plane that was taking it back to Rome after the trip to Greece and Cyprus. He waited for the crowd of journalists to rise with him beyond the clouds and, from up there, he tried to show the world how history can be read, with its mysteries and intrigues, with the eye of God: not the diabolical one that vivisects. the world looking at it from below, but the symbolic one which, looking at it from above, tends towards unity, so that no one is lost.

Francis, the Pope, is too much cat to put it out of the way like this: the question about the bishop of Paris was very obvious, highly obvious, not at all unexpected. “What do you tell us, Your Holiness, about the loving outpourings of the Parisian bishop?”: He pronounced one, everyone thanked. He unloaded the shot he had already placed in the barrel, expert hunter as he is: “(I say) that the sins of the flesh are not the most serious” he replies with that apparent naivety that makes him a Baptist pragmatic, humanly gracious, with a wise spirit, ecclesially unbearable.

Open up heaven! It was enough to touch the sixth commandment – which is one of the trend topics in the confessionals – to (re) open yet another battle against the Pope. at the top of their lungs the return to the primitive Church, that of the apostles. It is a pity that precisely that Church there, the one they feel nostalgic about, was the Church of Peter, “a normal church, in which we were used to feeling all humble sinners”. Men, not corporals.

Peter, like Francis, like the Parisian bishop, like myself: all of fragile material, toothpicks not concrete bridges, wounded flesh, not humanity of asexual, amorphous, insensitive to pleasures, to human passions. It is clear that such a statement, within certain confessionals, has had the power of an atomic explosion: “If we can no longer ask about sex, what will we ask of those who come to kneel!” some of those who, in confessionals, could very well be hired to throw down the plot of a hardcore movie will have slammed the remote control.

Because such an affirmation, uttered by the Pope, tends to throw up the moral (annoying) one made, in matters of sexuality & the like, of trifles, specifications, precepts, investigations. Seasoned with that touch of itchiness that seems tantalizing to the ears of some confessors. It is a statement that, like it or not, accelerates what has hovered in the background of Christianity for decades: “A failure against the sixth commandment really weighs more, in the eyes of God, than the arrogance between humans, quarrels, robberies, of certain guerrillas that are stirred up in the parishes, in the monasteries, in the dioceses, in the Vatican? “

Francis, in flight, lifts the veil to a certain Church inclined to debate on anatomical boundaries, on the trajectories of a caress, on the percentage of saliva of a kiss given, of one received. Reflections that appear monstrous for that slice of the Church which, having become sexophobic, in fact, in the eyes of the world, has reduced Christianity to only the sixth commandment: “Did you do it? With whom? How many times? And how did you do it? How many? ” Christoddio (,) is that all there is?

The bishop in question, greeting his community in recent days, raised the stakes: “A journalist wrote: ‘The archbishop of Paris is lost out of love’, but he forgot the end of the sentence – comments Msgr. Aupetit -. The complete sentence is: ‘The archbishop of Paris was lost for love of Christ’ (…) Because we must run the risk of loving, like Jesus ”.

Who knows how many, with the stole on, will be willing to update the dear old requests on sex with more angelic questions, therefore more harmful to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Perhaps, once again, the Pope has raised the pace too much: he is a champion, however , evaluate the performance not during construction but at the finish line. The final one which, in the Church, is never a stone’s throw away. But not too far.

