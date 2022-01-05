Pope: “Today couples do not want to have children, but they have two dogs and two cats. Thus civilization becomes older and without humanity”

“I hope that the institutions will always be ready to help in the adoption, taking care seriously but also simplifying the process necessary so that the dream of many children who they need a family, and of many spouses who wish to give themselves in love “. Pope francesco returns to the issue of the birth rate in the first general audience of 2022 in the Chamber Paul VI. An audience during which, for the first time, also male and female employees, religious and lay people of some departments of the Roman Curia read the greetings to the faithful in different languages. A task that until now had been the sole responsibility of the priests serving in the Secretariat of State. For Bergoglio “it is not enough to give birth to a child to say that they are also its fathers or mothers. Fathers are not born, they are made. And one does not become one just because one gives birth to a child, but because one takes care of him responsibly. Whenever someone takes responsibility for the life of another, in a certain sense he exercises fatherhood towards him. I am thinking in a particular way of all those who are open to accepting life through the path of adoption, which is such a generous and beautiful attitude. St. Joseph shows us that this type of bond is not secondary, it is not a makeshift. This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and fatherhood and motherhood. How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many spouses wish to be fathers and mothers but fail for biological reasons; or, even though they already have children, they want to share family affection with those who have been deprived of it. We must not be afraid to choose the path of adoption, to take the ‘risk’ of acceptance “.

The Pope, however, stressed that “today, even with orphanage, there is a certain selfishness. The other day, I was talking about the demographic winter that exists today: people don’t want to have children, or just one and nothing more. And many couples do not have children because they do not want or have only one because they do not want others, but they have two dogs, two cats. Yes, cats and dogs take the place of children. Yes, it’s funny, I understand, but it’s reality. And this denying paternity and motherhood diminishes us, takes away humanity. AND thus civilization becomes older and without humanity, because the richness of fatherhood and motherhood is lost. And the homeland suffers, which has no children and, as someone humorously said, ‘and now who will pay the taxes for my pension, that there are no children? Who will take care of me? ‘: He laughed, but it’s the truth. I ask Saint Joseph for the grace to awaken consciences and think about this: to have children. Fatherhood and motherhood are the fullness of a person’s life. Think about this. It is true, there is spiritual fatherhood for those who consecrate themselves to God and spiritual motherhood; but those who live in the world and get married must think about having children, about giving their life, because they will be the ones who will close their eyes, who will think about their future. And also, if you can’t have children, think about adoption. It is a risk, yes: having a child is always a risk, both natural and adopted. But it is more risky not to have any. It is more risky to deny paternity, to deny motherhood, both the real and the spiritual. A man and a woman who voluntarily do not develop a sense of fatherhood and motherhood are missing something main, important “.

The Pope also said that “some time ago I heard the testimony of a person, a doctor, important in his profession, he had no children and with his wife they decided to adopt one. And when the time came, they offered them one and said, ‘But, we don’t know how the health of this is going to go. Maybe he may have some disease. ‘ And he said, he had seen it, said, ‘If you had asked me this before I went in, maybe I would have said no. But I saw it: I brought it to me. This is the desire to be a father, to be a mother even in adoption. Don’t be afraid of this. I pray that no one will feel deprived of a bond of fatherly love. And those who are sick of orphanage go on without this feeling so bad ”.

