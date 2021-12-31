Popolare di Sondrio becomes Spa. Unipol, first shareholder, ready for risiko- Corriere.it

The Banca Popolare di Sondrio turns the page and after 150 years becomes a joint stock company. The historic turning point was voted yesterday byshareholders’ meeting, which voted 96.4% in favor of the transformation. The Sondrio was the last remaining of the great popular to have kept the statute unchanged with the right to vote after the reform wanted in 2015 by the government of Matteo Renzi, which led to the transformation into a joint-stock company of all popular companies with assets exceeding € 8 billion. Among others, Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare (which later merged), Bper, Ubi Banca (before the integration into Intesa Sanpaolo) and Credito Valtellinese did so.

With Sondrio the circle comes full circle. And a new scenario opens up for the institute chaired by Francesco Venosta, who now finds himself a bulky and ambitious first shareholder. In view of the transformation into a Spa, Unipol went ahead by buying 9.5% of the capital of Sondrio, for some time its commercial partner in Arca Vita and in Arca Fondi through the subsidiary Bper. The CEO of the Bologna-based company, Carlo Cimbri, recently made it clear that he would give his support to Sondrio’s choice of independence, but if the road were different Bper would certainly be an interested interlocutor.

The new three-year plan

The Emilian bank also came forward for Carige and could point to Sondrio to create the third banking center after Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit. Yesterday the managing director of the popular, Mario Pedranzini, anticipated that the new three-year plan will arrive by the first quarter of 2022. We will do our duty to explore all the opportunities the market offers, which don’t have to be M&A, the banker explained yesterday. At the moment we have not had any interlocutors and we do not have any, much less privileged interlocutors. We will see what happens, replied President Venosta, adding that Unipol interlocutor and shareholder of the bank, we have an over ten-year relationship of industrial collaboration. Whatever happens in the future, and many things can happen beyond our possibilities of intervention – underlined the president of Popolare di Sondrio -, we find ourselves with a solid and well-managed bank, which in 150 years it has never registered a loss of one euro. The first test bench for the new Popolare di Sondrio Spa will be the partial renewal of the council in the assembly next spring, when one third of the board will expire, including the president Venosta.