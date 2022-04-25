Poppy Delevingne Drives Fans Wild With Candid Bathroom Snapshot From Drunk Trip To Coachella

ads

Poppy Delevingne clearly enjoyed her wild weekend at the Coachella music festival.

The 35-year-old sister of model Cara Delevingne has let her hair down after she reportedly split from husband James Cook after eight years of marriage.

She took to her Instagram account to share a snap of herself in the bathroom at the Indio desert event in Calafornia.

Poppy playfully posed for the photo in a gold minidress and a pair of oversized bunny years.

She cheekily captioned the snap: “What’s so bunny?”

Sticking her tongue out at the camera, barefoot Poppy closed her eyes and covered her modesty by crossing her model barrettes.

Sticking her tongue out at the camera, barefoot Poppy closed her eyes and covered her modesty by crossing her model barrettes.

Unsurprisingly, Poppy’s latest display on social media caught the attention of her 2.1 million followers, with some quick to leave a message for the star in the comments section.

One fan said, “This is a little hot.”

Another added: “You are absolutely gorgeous.”

A third person posted: “Unforgettable.”

While a fourth person wrote: “What a naughty Easter bunny.”

The model also shared late-night clips from the music festival (Image: poppydelevingne/Instagram)

Poppy’s drunken Coachella antics didn’t end there, as she also shared some clips from the event on her Instagram story.

She shared a clip of her singing 2 Become 1 by the Spice Girls with her friends.

Alongside the late-night video, Poppy wrote: “@spicegirls if you ever need new band members look no further…”

The blonde beauty has recently been photographed without her blue diamond engagement and wedding rings.

Poppy has reportedly split from her husband James Cook (Picture: Getty Images)

She married James in 2014 in a lavish church ceremony in Knightsbridge, with sisters Cara and Chloe Delevingne among her 17 bridesmaids.

James, who works for his family’s aerospace company, proposed to her in October 2012 with a custom jewelry box made by Anya Hindmarch.

It contained an engagement ring along with photographs of the couple and the words ‘Will you marry me?’ embossed in gold.

Poppy recently posted about her solo trip to Chiva-Som, a health resort in Thailand, while James was celebrating his 43rd birthday at home.

She wrote on her Instagram page at the time: “If you’re looking for peace, a sanctuary where you can really stop and just BE, if you want to come home feeling like the BEST version of yourself (basically like new or a how Beyoncé should feel most days), then Chiva Som is for you.”

The Daily Star has contacted Poppy’s representative for comment.

