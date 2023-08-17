Sports

Poppy Lissimon introduces a new collection of bags inspired by dogs generated by artificial intelligence

Perth’s beloved accessories designer Poppy Lisiman has launched a new range of bags called the Pet Collection. The range includes whimsical bags and purses adorned with miniature dogs. However, these cute animals are not true pets. Instead, they were created using artificial intelligence (AI) over the course of more than a year by Lissiman and his brother Andre.

The idea for the Pet Collection came about when Lissimon and Andre were experimenting with AI-generated imagery. Lissimon drew inspiration from the quirkiness of dog shows from the ’70s and ’80s to create this unique aesthetic. The result is a range of slightly quirky but captivating designs.

While the dogs in the collection are fictional, they pay homage to Lissiman’s own Pomeranian, Scuttle, as well as the family’s other beloved pets. She wanted to make sure that her personal connection with these animals was reflected in the collection. Each design went through a careful process of AI cues and manual adjustments to ensure a believable representation of Lissimon’s mascots.

Poppy Lissimon is known for her edgy style and has garnered notable followers, including celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. Her brand is known for its unique approach towards fashion trends and more affordable prices compared to international designers. Lissimon has recently been living in Tokyo with her husband, Harrison Kennedy, and has collaborated on a recent collection with British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes.

The Pet collection by Poppy Lissimon showcases the designer’s ability to push boundaries and create quirky yet on-trend accessories. These AI-generated dogs add a touch of whimsy and personality to their already distinctive brand.

