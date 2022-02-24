Poppy Playtime can be downloaded on Android: closer to Switch?

Poppy Playtime has confirmed its version to download on Android: we tell you all the details of this and its arrival on Nintendo Switch.

Poppy Playtime was one of the great successes of last year, and therefore, it was a matter of time before it could be download for Android officially. As some of you may know, those responsible for the game at MOB Games have not been working only on game chapter 2 (whose trailer you have below these lines), but also in a mobile version of the adventure of the first chapter.

When will you be able to download Poppy Playtime on Android? And Switch?

Although I had an estimated release date For the day February 22the version to download on Android of Poppy Playtime did not arrive on time. The title was going to be released alongside the trailer for the game’s second chapter. However, for a last minute unexpected with the Google store, its launch has been slightly delayed.

For now, we do not have an official date for the release of the game on mobile (in fact, only a version for Android is confirmed, and not for iOS). However, we hope that it will take place sooner rather than later. In any case, as soon as it is available, we will let you know through the page so that you can be the first to download it.

The arrival of Poppy Playtime to Android is great news. Not only because more people will be able to experience a great horror experience, but also because it will put to the game closer to Nintendo Switch. Although we already told you about it at the time, it is very likely that MOB Games are waiting to have the complete game for release it on the various conventional consoles.

For now, only the first chapter of the game is available, with the second in development. However, when the story is complete, we hope to see the game on Nintendo Switch and many other platforms. Only time will tell, but with the success of the game, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if this ended up happening. Be that as it may, do you want the Android version? Do you hope that the game ends up coming out on Nintendo Switch? Every day that passes we are closer to more Poppy Playtime!