Popular Bad Bunny ‘Funko’ doll launched: prices and how to get it

Following in the footsteps of his colleagues J Balvin and Ozuna, Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny now also has his own version as a Funko pop doll.

Funko, the popular brand, acquired the licenses to exploit the contents of the movie “Bullet Train” (“Bullet Train”), in which the so-called “Bad Rabbit” appears, playing the role of Wolf.

The official accounts of the brand were in charge of giving the good news to the followers of the renowned singer of songs like “I behave pretty”, among many other hits of the urban genre.

In addition, Funko announced that some characters from the “Bullet Train” film, which premiered in much of the world during August, will have two versions of their line of dolls: “Ladybug” and “Momomon”.

How much does Bad Bunny’s Funko cost?

In the United States, the Funko of the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is already available and can be pre-ordered for a value close to 12 dollars, through the website of the Entertainment Earth site.

The information on the line of dolls ensures that it can be purchased in North American territory from now until January 2023, or while supplies last.

What is the synopsis of the film ‘Bullet Train’ (‘Bullet Train’)?

“Five hitmen find themselves aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops in between. They discover that their missions are not alien to each other. The question is who will get out of the train alive and what awaits them at the final station”, reads the synopsis of the film “Bullet Train”, directed by David Leitch and produced by Brad Pitt.

Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is a down-on-his-luck assassin, determined to do his job quietly after many failed missions in the past. In the final stretch of his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to pick up a suitcase on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka.

Fate, however, may have other plans: Ladybug’s latest mission puts him in the path of several deadly assassins from around the world, all with connected but conflicting goals.

In the fastest train in the world, the character played by Brad Pitt is also threatened with a bomb that will explode automatically if the train drops below 80 kilometers per hour unless a ransom is paid.

In “Bullet Train”, the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, one of the most important figures in reggaeton today, plays Wolf.