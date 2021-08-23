Popular birthdays today, August 23, 2021, include celebrities Jay Mohr and Rick Springfield

Celebrity birthdays on August 23, 2021

Birthday wishes go out to Jay Mohr, Rick Springfield and all the other celebrities with their birthdays today. Check out the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities turning one year old on August 23 and learn an interesting fact about each one.

FILE – Barbara Eden poses at “The Paley Honors: A Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends” on November 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Eden turns 90 on August 23. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, file)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Actress Barbara Eden is 90 years old

Fun fact: She appeared in several episodes of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” as Aunt Irma

Rick Springfield attends the iHeart80s Gala held at the Forum on Saturday, February 20, 2016 in Englewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang / Invision / Associated Press)John Salangsang / Invision / AFP

Rocker Rick Springfield is 72

Curiosity: he was born in Australia

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Jay Mohr performs on stage during Roosevelt Comedy Night presented by Max Events at Hollywood Roosevelt on May 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images)Getty Images

Actor Jay Mohr is 51 years old

Fun fact: in addition to being part of the cast, he was also a writer for ‘SNL’.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 10: Actors Ray Park (left) and Peter Mayhew attend the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story ?? In Hollywood on May 10, 2018 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney)Getty Images for Disney

Actor Ray Park is 47 years old

Fun fact: He appeared as a double contender for the Headless Horseman in the 1999 film Sleepy Hollow

SANTA MONICA, CA – MAY 10: Scott Kahn attended the Waves of Love Charity Fundraiser hosted by leading surf organization A Walk on Water at Annenberg Beach House on May 10, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells / Getty Images)Getty Images

Actor Scott Kahn is 45 years old

Fun fact: Her film debut was in 1995 in A Boy Called Hate.

Actress Joanne Frogget arrives at the 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sunday 2nd September 2018 (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth)AP

Actress Joanne Frogget is 41 years old

Fun Fact: He received three Emmy Award nominations for his work on “Downton Abbey”

More celebrities with birthdays today

Actor Vera Miles is 91, satirist Mark Russell is 89. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 81 years old. Singer Rex Allen Jr. is 74 years old. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 74 years old. Riders in the Sky singer Woody Ball is 72 years old. Actor Shelley Long is 72 years old. Actor and producer Mark Hudson (Hudson Brothers) is 70 years old. Actor Skip Sudoth (“The Good Wife”) is 65. Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo is 60 years old. Trek Pony singer and guitarist Ira Dean is 52 years old. The Strokes’ singer Julian Casablancas is 43 years old. Actor Jamie Lee Kirchner (“Taurus”) is 40 years old. The Sky Blu musician from LMFAO is 35 years old. Actor Kimberly Matola is 33 years old (“The Bold and the Beautiful”).

Other popular or historic birthdays on 23 August

Oliver Hazard Perry, Naval Champion

Arnold Toynbee, economist

Jane Kelly, dancer

Keith Moon, rock drummer

Julio Franco, former Indian player (63)

River Phoenix, actor

Kobe Bryant, All-Star in the NBA

With the Associated Press e HistoryOrb.com



