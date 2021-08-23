Popular birthdays today, August 23, 2021, include celebrities Jay Mohr and Rick Springfield

Celebrity birthdays on August 23, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Jay Mohr, Rick Springfield and all the other celebrities with their birthdays today. Check out the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities turning one year old on August 23 and learn an interesting fact about each one.
Actress Barbara Eden is 90 years old
Fun fact: She appeared in several episodes of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” as Aunt Irma
Rocker Rick Springfield is 72
Curiosity: he was born in Australia
Actor Jay Mohr is 51 years old
Fun fact: in addition to being part of the cast, he was also a writer for ‘SNL’.
Actor Ray Park is 47 years old
Fun fact: He appeared as a double contender for the Headless Horseman in the 1999 film Sleepy Hollow
Actor Scott Kahn is 45 years old
Fun fact: Her film debut was in 1995 in A Boy Called Hate.
Actress Joanne Frogget is 41 years old
Fun Fact: He received three Emmy Award nominations for his work on “Downton Abbey”
More celebrities with birthdays today
Actor Vera Miles is 91, satirist Mark Russell is 89. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 81 years old. Singer Rex Allen Jr. is 74 years old. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 74 years old. Riders in the Sky singer Woody Ball is 72 years old. Actor Shelley Long is 72 years old. Actor and producer Mark Hudson (Hudson Brothers) is 70 years old. Actor Skip Sudoth (“The Good Wife”) is 65. Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo is 60 years old. Trek Pony singer and guitarist Ira Dean is 52 years old. The Strokes’ singer Julian Casablancas is 43 years old. Actor Jamie Lee Kirchner (“Taurus”) is 40 years old. The Sky Blu musician from LMFAO is 35 years old. Actor Kimberly Matola is 33 years old (“The Bold and the Beautiful”).
Other popular or historic birthdays on 23 August
Oliver Hazard Perry, Naval Champion
Arnold Toynbee, economist
Jane Kelly, dancer
Keith Moon, rock drummer
Julio Franco, former Indian player (63)
River Phoenix, actor
Kobe Bryant, All-Star in the NBA
With the Associated Press e HistoryOrb.com
