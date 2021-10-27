Popular birthdays today, October 27, 2021, include celebrities John Cleese and Evan Reitman

Celebrity birthdays on October 27, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to John Cleese, Evan Reitman and all the other celebrities with today’s birthdays. Check out the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities turning one year old on October 27 and learn an interesting fact about each one.
Comedian John Cleese is 82 years old
Fun fact: the ghost played a nearly headless Nick in the Harry Potter movies
Director Evan Reitman is 75 years old
Fun fact: He directed the first two Ghostbusters movies while his son Jason was directing the sequel.
Director Roberto Benigni is 69 years old
Fun fact: I received a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival
TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 37 years old
Fun fact: She appeared in The Singer Masked as Lady Bug
Actress Kristen Evangelista is 35 years old
Fun fact: The first TV show she appeared on was an episode of Law & Order in 2005
More celebrities with birthdays today
Country singer Lee Greenwood is 79 years old. Guitarist – Guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 72 years old. Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band guitarist Gary Talent is 72 years old. Author Fran Leibovitz is 71 years old. TV personality Jane Kennedy is 70 years old. Actor Peter Firth (“That Life”) is 68 years old. Actor Robert Picardo (“The Wonder Years,” China Beach “) is 68 years old. Duran Duran vocalist Simon LeBon is 63. Keyboardist JD McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer, The Mavericks) is 57. Bassist and drummer Jason Fenn of the 54 US Presidents Actor Sean Holland (“Clueless” ) is 53 years old. Actor Channon Rowe (“Murder in the Beginning”) Actress Sheeri Rappaport (“CSI,” NYPD Blue “) is 44. Actor Bryan Craig (” General Hospital “) is 30. Actor Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”) is 28 years old.
Other popular or historic birthdays on October 27th
James Cook, explorer
Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States
Emily Post, writer
Roy Lichtenstein, artist
Ruby Dee, actress
Sylvia Plath, poet
Matt Dredge, blogger (55)
Brady Quinn, former Browns quarterback (37)
