Popular birthdays today, October 27, 2021, include celebrities John Cleese and Evan Reitman

Celebrity birthdays on October 27, 2021

Birthday wishes go out to John Cleese, Evan Reitman and all the other celebrities with today’s birthdays. Check out the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities turning one year old on October 27 and learn an interesting fact about each one.

FILE – John Cleese poses for photos with the Sarajevo Film Festival’s highest accolade, the Sarajevo Heart Award, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on August 16, 2017. Cleese turns 82 on October 27. (Photo AP / Amel Emric, File)AP

Comedian John Cleese is 82 years old

Fun fact: the ghost played a nearly headless Nick in the Harry Potter movies

Evan Reitman was seen on the second day of Wizard World Comic-Con at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center on Saturday, August 25, 2018 in Rosemont, Illinois (photo by Rob Grabowski / Invision / AP)Rob Grabowski / Invision / AFP

Director Evan Reitman is 75 years old

Fun fact: He directed the first two Ghostbusters movies while his son Jason was directing the sequel.

Italian director and actor Roberto Benigni receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 (AP Photo / Domenico Stinellis)AP

Director Roberto Benigni is 69 years old

Fun fact: I received a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival

Kelly Osbourne, left, and Sharon Osbourne attend a special screening of “A Million Little Pieces” at the London Hotel on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 37 years old

Fun fact: She appeared in The Singer Masked as Lady Bug

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 4: Kristen Evangelista attends the “Gloria Bell” show in New York at the Museum of Modern Art on March 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Demetrius Kambouris / Getty Images)Getty Images

Actress Kristen Evangelista is 35 years old

Fun fact: The first TV show she appeared on was an episode of Law & Order in 2005

More celebrities with birthdays today

Country singer Lee Greenwood is 79 years old. Guitarist – Guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 72 years old. Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band guitarist Gary Talent is 72 years old. Author Fran Leibovitz is 71 years old. TV personality Jane Kennedy is 70 years old. Actor Peter Firth (“That Life”) is 68 years old. Actor Robert Picardo (“The Wonder Years,” China Beach “) is 68 years old. Duran Duran vocalist Simon LeBon is 63. Keyboardist JD McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer, The Mavericks) is 57. Bassist and drummer Jason Fenn of the 54 US Presidents Actor Sean Holland (“Clueless” ) is 53 years old. Actor Channon Rowe (“Murder in the Beginning”) Actress Sheeri Rappaport (“CSI,” NYPD Blue “) is 44. Actor Bryan Craig (” General Hospital “) is 30. Actor Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”) is 28 years old.

Other popular or historic birthdays on October 27th

James Cook, explorer

Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States

Emily Post, writer

Roy Lichtenstein, artist

Ruby Dee, actress

Sylvia Plath, poet

Matt Dredge, blogger (55)

Brady Quinn, former Browns quarterback (37)

With the Associated Press e HistoryOrb.com

Celebrity Facts (Associated Press)

A Look at Lists of Fun Facts About Past Movies and TV Shows (The Associated Press)

