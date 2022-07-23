Popular musicians on screen: a biographical look from fiction

A brief count of films like prelude to the text on the recent Elvis Presley tape, which have retaken, from fiction, to musicians of culture popular, knowing that there are also divarious tapes about composers or performers who did not exist but that focus on the subgenre, in addition to a rich documentary tradition about of the individual. Indeed, biographical films bear the complexity of the summary judgment of who consider themselves knowledgeable and close to the person in question. And if he also has a legion of unrepentant fans, the plot is complicated because caGives who would like to see reflected on the screen his afition or their own idea of ​​the idol: they are usually more paclues that the Pope.

It happens especially when it is approached from the fiction the lives of popular musicians such as example in the cases of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury: the films stardust (Range, 2020) and Bohemian Rhapsody (Singer, 2018) disappointingThey called out the fans for not doing justice to their redifferent, especially to the first, which is consideredhe lost only one stage of his life, although neither the various inaccuracies left a good taste in the mouthsions about the artistic life of the vocalist of Queen and her vicissitudes with colleagues, producers, relatives and loves: it is worth making a novel, of course, always and when the focus is well defined and in theI understand that this is not a documentary.

In addition to the large number of documentaries that continue to be produced to date on diversitysas edges of the trajectories of the musicians, since the last century several tapes have been presented biographies about it music and tears (Mann, 1953), about the life of Glenn Miller, played by James Stewart; this land is my land (Bound for Glory, Ashby, 1976), centergives in the early years of Woodie’s career Guthrie (David Carradine);The Buddy Holly Story (Rash, 1978), following the career of the rivercanrolero, played by Gary Busey, hasta his tragic death in an accident in which Also traveling was Ritchie Valens, a 17-year-old years brought to life by Lou Diamond Phillips in La Bamba (Valdez, 1987).

In the 1980s and 1990s they continued tomaking some films of the bio subgenreMusician Chart: Gary Oldman as Bassta from Sex Pistols and Chloe Webb as his girlfriend, starred Sid & Nancy (Cox, 1986), with everything and the explosive relationship between both anddevelopment of the ephemeral and mythical punk band; Big ball of fire (McBride, 1989), in which Dennis Quaid steps into Jerry’s shoes Lee Lewis; the controversial The Doors (stone, 1991), which left large groups dissatisfied of followers and with Val Kilmer in the role of the Lizard King; the miniseries The Jacksons (1992) Y The Temptations (1998), taking up again theformation and development of both groups and Backbeat (Softley, 1994), on the stage prior to the fame of The Beatles.

The brilliance and pesongs of well-known singers and compositoras like Respect: Aretha’s Story franklin (Tommy, 2021), represented by Jennifer Hudson; United States vs. Bilie Holliday (Daniels, 2021), focused on the effortszos to prevent the singer (Andra Day) sing Strange Fruit, that critical anthem withagainst lynchings; judy (Goold, 2019), with great performance by Renée Zellweger; CrazySexyCool: The TLC Storeand (Stone III, 2013), aboutac of the famous R&B and Hip-Hop trio; TheRunaways (Stewart, 2010), conflictive intedegree by Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart) and Cherie (Dakota Fanning), and CadillacRecords (Martin, 2008), in which, in addition to narrating the birthrecord company, Etta James is taken up again, commissionednothing for Beyonce.

They are there Life in pink (Dahan, 2007), in the one Marion Cotillard nshows you a dolent Édith Piaf and Jennifer Lopez to an effusive Selena (Nava, 1997). For her part, Angela Bassett was wondering about love in Tub (Gibare, 1993), the biopic about the famous singer long-distance, and from a risky persperspective, the short super star: Karen Carpenter Story (Haynes, 1987), in which he usedlizing the Barbie doll, the director raised the singer’s difficulties with anorexia and the importance of The Carpenters in the panoseventies musical branch. Also producedJeron I want to be free (Coal Miner’s Daughter, Apted, 1980), in which Sissy Spacek stands in the role of Loretta Lynn and The Twilight of One istrella (Lady Sings the Blues, Furie, 1972), on the that Diana Ross provides a heartfelt and turbulent interpretation of Billie Holliday.

Fernando Cuevas

cinematices.wordpress.com

@cuevasdelagarza