Popular of Bari, CEO Bergami resigns: new earthquake for the bank

The CEO of Banca Popolare di Bari resigns after 15 months Giampiero Bergami. According to a press release from Mediocredito Centrale and Banca Popolare di Bari and as anticipated by Repubblica, the manager “has formalized his resignation as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from the board meeting, which will be called shortly to resolve his replacement”.

“Mediocredito Centrale and Banca Popolare di Bari, in thanking Giampiero Bergami for his work in a complex phase, characterized by the need for strategic focus and repositioning of the Bank with the aim of its relaunch – explains the note – wish the best success for the expected new professional challenges “.

“Surely a complicated phase is over in which the bank needed to focus and start restructuring. A new one is opened, oriented on our part towards an interest that is the only one we have and have always had, which is to repay to the territory a healthy, transparent reality capable of generating value for the stakeholders. This is the only lighthouse that has guided us and that will always guide us “.

He said it Bernardo Mattarella, CEO of Mcc, the public parent company of Banca Popolare di Bari, commenting on Bergami’s resignation.