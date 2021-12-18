Popular of Bari, Cristiano Carrus indicated as managing delegate

The doubts expressed by the committees of savers were not enough, nor those advanced by leading exponents of the 5 Star Movement (who followed the vicissitudes of the bank managed for years by the Jacobini family). MedioCredito Centrale, led by Bernardo Mattarella, it seems that the appointment of Cristiano Carrus as CEO of Banca Popolare di Bari in place of the resigning Giampiero Bergami has already approved. The indication, if confirmed, must be acknowledged and approved by the board of directors of the Bari bank (97% controlled by Mcc) in the meeting that could be convened between 22 or 23 December.

The manager and the shadows

Carrus, graduated in tourism expert, was CEO and general manager of Veneto Banca, institution in compulsory administrative liquidation. And due to its past it is not the most popular option for the Bari environment. Carla Ruocco (M5S), president of the bicameral Commission of Inquiry into the banking system, clarified to Corriere: The recent resignations of some members of the board of statutory auditors and, most recently, of the CEO are not positive signs for the relaunch of the bank and for shareholders … fundamental for the management of a company. Then, with particular reference to the banking sector, rigorous requirements of integrity, independence and professionalism (so-called fit and proper) are also envisaged, which are subject to scrutiny by credit supervision. More explicit are the references of Francesca Anna Ruggiero, M5S MP from Puglia: The person who will fill the position of CEO of Banca Popolare di Bari must be suitable for the role and without shadows in the past. The news circulating in these hours about the possible replacement is not reassuring.