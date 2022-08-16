Business

Popular sells its Evertec shares | Finance

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) (NASDAQ:BPOP) has completed the sale of its remaining 7,065,634 shares of Evertec, Inc.

Popular sold 6,262,293 of the shares in an underwritten public offering of Evertec common shares. Concurrent with the completion of the underwritten public offering, Popular completed a private sale of 803,341 of the shares to Evertec. With these transactions, Popular no longer owns common shares of Evertec.

The total cash received by Popular from the underwritten public offering and the private sale to Evertec was approximately $219.8 million. The combined transactions resulted in an after-tax gain of approximately $131 million. Popular intends to return to shareholders, through the repurchase of common shares, the after-tax profits resulting from the sale of the Shares.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, both by assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 US bank holding companies by assets.

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with depreciation

23 mins ago

Gasoline at US$ 3 in the United States? could be just around the corner

60 mins ago

Gasoline at US$ 3 in the United States? could be just around the corner

2 hours ago

5 places in the US where rental home prices have skyrocketed 40% or more

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button