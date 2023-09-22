Popular web series that became global hits within seconds on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Disney+Hotstar and others

The emergence of web series in 2018 brought a fresh and diverse alternative to the traditional Hindi film formula to Indian audiences. With so many options on platforms like Netflix, TVF, Amazon, SonyLIV and Hotstar, choosing the right series can be challenging, especially if you have genre preferences and need guidance beyond reviews. To help you choose, we have compiled a list of the top most watched web series across different genres without revealing any spoilers. Stranger Things (Netflix) Set during the 1980s, the series revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana. Their lives are disrupted by the appearance of a hostile alternate dimension called the Upside Down, after a nearby human experimentation facility opens a portal between it and the normal world. The cast includes notable names such as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery Are. Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priya Ferguson and Brett Gelman. As of February 2023, the English-language Netflix show that had achieved the most popularity to date was the fourth season of the American science-fiction series ‘Stranger Things’. In its initial 28 days on the platform, the season garnered an impressive viewership of over 1.3 billion hours. Also Read: Top 10 Underrated Indian Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5 And More

Squid Game (Netflix)

Squid Game achieved the notable distinction of becoming the most watched show or movie in the history of Netflix. In 2021, Squid Game claimed the top spot with an astonishing 1.6 billion hours watched. The satirical series featuring a group of financially burdened participants engaged in a dangerous competition to entertain the wealthy elite has enthralled audiences across the globe and emerged as a resounding success.

The series focuses on a secret competition in which 456 participants, each suffering severe financial difficulties, risk their lives by engaging in a series of deadly children’s games. Their aim is to secure the opportunity to claim the ₩45.6 billion prize.

Mirzapur (Prime Video)

Following the footsteps of the acclaimed “Sacred Games”, slowly but relentlessly, the series became the most regarded web series in India. Based on this success, the second season of ‘Mirzapur’ was unveiled on 23 October in the year 2020. With the third season of this entertaining series looming on the horizon, expected to premiere in the year 2023, the anticipation is rising, especially as the cast embarks on the journey of its creation.

Synopsis: A shocking incident at a wedding procession ignites a chain of events that complicates the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur. A shocking incident at a wedding procession ignites a chain of events that complicates the lives of two families in the lawless town of Mirzapur.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

In a span of just seven days, the 2023 original production “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” made its debut on the Netflix Global Weekly Top 10 list, becoming the most-watched English-language TV series of all time. Impressively, it clocked a total of 148.28 million hours.

The spin-off miniseries, which focuses on the character Queen Charlotte, unfolds through the lens of two separate narrative threads. The first story is set in the contemporary setting of the Bridgerton world, beginning in the year 1817, which is marked by the poignant demise of the royal heiress, Princess Charlotte. This tragic event catalyzes the Queen’s desperate efforts to get her children to enter into marital relations and produce an heir to the throne. Additionally, the second story is set in early 1761, depicting the pivotal moments when Charlotte first meets and marries King George. This aspect of the story delves deeper into the intricacies of the royal marriage, highlighting the complexities of King George’s mental health struggles and their impact on both his personal life and the realm he ruled.

Money Heist (Netflix)

The fifth and final installment of the Spanish heist-themed crime drama debuted with an impressive viewership, garnering over 69 million views within its initial month of September release. Following its conclusion in December 2021, the series has consistently maintained a prominent position in the top 10 list of streamed content. This enduring popularity underlines its enduring appeal and the enthusiasm of its dedicated audience.

Sacred Games (Netflix)

In the field of Indian streaming series, the second generation has seen ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Mirzapur’ climb to the top, as they now proudly top IMDb’s prestigious list of 50 most popular Indian web series of all time. series.

Game of Thrones (Prime Video)

‘Game of Thrones’ left an indelible mark on the global television landscape, cementing its position as one of the most beloved and popular shows in history. During its seventh season, the series consistently achieved an impressive viewership of over 10 million on HBO, with countless others joining in via unauthorized online channels from all corners of the world.