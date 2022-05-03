Popular will build the first hotel on the Golden Mile as part of a $300 million investment

With the expectation of reorganizing its corporate physical footprint in the metropolitan area, offering a new work space in keeping with the times and, in turn, imparting greater dynamism to the Hato Rey area, Popular Inc. (Nasdaq: BPOP) announced this Tuesday a new redevelopment plan for its headquarters, with an investment that will exceed $300 million.

The construction of the project, called “Popular Campus”, should begin in the third quarter of this year and when it is completed in its entirety, It will have the first hotel in the financial district of Puerto Rico, a new building that will allow a third of the bank’s workforce to be grouped in Hato Reynew commercial spaces to house a wellness center available for employees of the institution, but also for those who work in other companies in the area, as well as a supermarket and parking lots.

The construction of Campus Popular will take about three years and during the construction phase it will create some 1,700 direct and indirect jobs, said the conglomerate’s chief executive officer, Ignacio Álvarez.

Once the project is completed, Carrión anticipated that Popular is considering maximizing two plots of its property near the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum to dedicate them to the construction of housing, thus aspiring to what should be the mixed use of the so-called financial zone of the city. capital.

With such investments, Popular also aspires to become a kind of meeting place, particularly for the student and academic communities of the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, the Universidad Politécnica, and the Universidad de Puerto Rico, which are connected by the Tren Urban.

At a press conference, together with several of the architects of the project, Álvarez and the chairman of the board of directors of Popular Inc., Richard L. Carrión, offered details of the institution’s new commitment to the Hato Rey area.

A commitment that, in the words of Carrión, serves to renew the institution’s commitment to Puerto Rico, as happened when the first headquarters of Banco Popular was built in Old San Juan in 1939 and later, in 1965, when it was erected the corporate heart of the institution in Hato Rey.

“We hope that this project improves the quality of life and the urban fabric of our city,” said Carrión.

According to Álvarez, Popular’s new company is no different from what other large companies do to improve the work environment for their professionals. The lawyer mentioned the recent investments made by companies such as Google, Apple and JP Morgan, aimed at transforming workplaces, an investment that, in turn, results in better benefits for the organization.

“We are trying to concentrate our operations in Hato Rey,” Álvarez explained.

Until now, Popular has a training center located in the Centro Europa building in Santurce, a complementary building, formerly the headquarters of Citigroup in the El Señorial area of ​​Río Piedras, as well as a building in the Caparra area as a result of the purchase of the assets of Doral Bank.

According to Álvarez, in the same way that a little over a year ago it sold the old Doral Bank building in Caparra, the institution recently sold Centro Europa to a third party while signing a lease to maintain the training center there. until the construction project in Hato Rey is completed.

Broadly speaking, it could be said that Campus Popular is the second transformation of the Popular Center. Just over a decade ago, the institution transformed the building by building a new multi-story parking lot, a square with a retractable roof, a food area in the basement that, in turn, gave direct access to Ponce de León Avenue, a movie theater, conference rooms and a connecting bridge over Muñoz Rivera Avenue to the coliseum.

Now, the new project has three structures, namely: the office building, hotel and commercial space that will be located in the parking area of ​​the Popular Center, a new square with a student center to connect the structures and a new multi-story parking lot to the other side of Muñoz Rivera Avenue, where the wellness center and gym, the supermarket and other shops will be located.

The main building will be about 250,000 square feet and will feature about 10 stories of office space and parking lots. In turn, in that capacity, some 85,384 square feet will be dedicated to a 126-room hotel that will have independent entrances and another 10,000 square feet to commercial space.

Meanwhile, the parking building, supermarket, gym and other commercial spaces will cover some 33,000 square feet and will add another 500 parking spaces with connectors for recharging electric cars.

Álvarez indicated that Popular is currently in talks with the company that would operate the hotel.

Similarly, the institution is still in negotiations with the companies that will act as contractors to carry out the works.

The project has been in the hands of architects Paul Song, principal associate of Perkins Eastman, and Ilia Ríos, president of V Architecture. Both stressed that the project seeks to offer a timeless solution, considering the new realities left by the coronavirus pandemic and Popular’s interest in developing work in harmony with environmental protection. For these purposes, the project seeks to comply with the guidelines of the US Building Council, commonly known as LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

The project will be financed with resources from Banco Popular and the institution obtained approval from the United States Internal Revenue Service to claim up to 20% of the investment as a credit under the Opportunity Zones program.