Population of San José de Ocoa “outraged” by the death of a young man

Inhabitants of the San José de Ocoa province showed widespread indignation at the death of the young José Gregorio Custodio and other cases where there are police officers involved with citizens of this demarcation.

“The population expects measures against police officers, if determines his performance against the young Gregorio. This fact cannot go unpunished,” are some of the comments that have been heard in different circles of Ocoeña society.

José Gregorio Custodio was arrested on February 27th street (Ocoa) after his wife denounced that he was violent after drinking alcohol, but two days later he died in the San José hospital minutes after being taken by a 911 unit, which picked him up unconscious in jail Ocoa preventive.

Lawyer Alexis Mateo believed that as a result of Custodio’s death and the complaints surrounding the police station in that province, the government should deepen its investigations.

“That the investigations be deepened and that whoever falls falls, make the culprits appear, in case there are criminal hands behind that fact,” he said.

While on social networks, Fabián Díaz Casado wrote “an old practice that points to impunity… they must locate the guilty, go to jail, be tried and sentenced.”

Similarly, Luis Santana wrote on his Facebook account: “It’s not about changing the police force, it’s about bringing those responsible for the young man’s murder to justice.”

On the other hand, the chief prosecutor of this province, Francis Valdez Gómez, reported that this month the Public Ministry will present a formal accusation against the two National Police agents who caused his death.

When interviewed on the program El Sol de la Mañana, the prosecutor of Ocoa lamented the case of José Gregorio Custodio.

He pointed out that investigations continue to determine the real causes of his death.

New Colonel

The South Central Regional Director of the National Police based in Baní, General Claudio González Moquete, sworn in last night the new commander of that institution in this plaza, Colonel Joselito Alonzo, a native of Boca Chica.

He said that he comes with the mission of restoring his peace of mind to the population and that it will work hand in hand with the civil governor, Oliva Castillo Aguasvivas, with bona fide merchants and the community.

“Be sure of me, here the citizen is not going to be mistreated,” he assured this medium.

In this province, since the government assumed power, the thirty-sixth police company has been commanded by Colonels Jesús Rafael Tejada Tejada, José Antigua, Fulvio Valdez, Matos Lara, Genao Núñez and now Joselito Alonzo.