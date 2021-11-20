Sports

Pordenone-Ascoli 0-1, Salvi’s gore allows the Woodpecker to break through the “ Teghil ” – picenotime

Ascoli and Pordenone in front of the “Teghil” stadium in Lignano Sabbiadoro in the match valid for the thirteenth first leg of the Serie B championship. The neroverdi, still without success, are returning from a narrow defeat at Brescia. Before the break, the bianconeri beat Vicenza 2-1 at home.

Sottil confirms the 4-3-1-2 with Leali in goal and the defense made up of Salvi, Botteghin (in the 500th match as a professional), Avlonitis and D’Orazio. Midline with Saric, Buchel and Maistro, on the Sabiri trocar in support of captain Dionisi and Iliev. Tedino responds with a 4-3-3: Perisan in goal, defense with Valietti, captain Camporese, Sabbione and Falasco. In the control room Pasa assisted by Magnino and Zammarini, attack trident made up of Cambiaghi, Pellegrini and Folorunsho. Afternoon with fog and low clouds in Lignano Sabbiadoro, visibility not impeccable. There are 123 Juventus fans in the Away Sector.

After 5 minutes, Pasa’s good post for Folorunsho, Leali’s providential low exit to close the mirror to the playmaker owned by Napoli. Muscle problem for the central defender Sabbione, Tedino is immediately forced to replace him with the former Barison. At 18 ‘left from outside D’Orazio over the crossbar after a deviation from Barison’s head. On the corner following Botteghin’s aerial attempt which, however, does not frame the mirror of the goal. Halfway through the first half, the hosts quickly restarted, Magnino showed up in the area but found the providential closure of the Botteghin. At 31 ‘vertical play by Maistro for Sabiri, right from a slightly tight angle that is stopped by Perisan with open hands. At 37 ‘double chance for the bianconeri: a valuable right-footed shot by Dionisi in the area is smashed by Perisan, on the continuation of the poisonous diagonal action of D’Orazio deflected with the heel by Iliev, the ball is printed on the post. At 41 ‘Sottil’s team unlocks the game: Maistro’s tense corner, Salvi off the near post and insulted Perisan’s header. In the final of the first fraction hit from the edge of Folorunsho, sure hold of Leali.

At the beginning of the second half, Salvi and Avlonitis are booked in succession. At 54 ‘Tedino lines up the other ex Ciciretti and Tsadjout for Valietti (blocked by a muscle boredom in the thigh) and Pellegrini. At 58 ‘Ciciretti blaze with a left turn that ends on the side. Maistro comes out (author of a good test), in its place is Caligara. Cambiaghi was also warned for a blatant simulation in the Marche area. At 65 ‘Iliev frees Dionisi on the open field, a fundamental intervention by Camporese that prevents the Picchio captain from kicking on goal. At 72 ‘Baschirotto and Bidaoui enter for Salvi and Dionisi. At 77 ‘Folorunsho’s cross-shot to return from the left-handed lane, Leali is not surprised and diverts the ball in a corner kick. At the 80 minute left from the long distance of Buchel that is lost abundantly to the side. Tedino inserts Sylla and Pinato for Tsadjout (injured) and Zammarini, Sottil replies with Quaranta and Collocolo in place of Saric and Sabiri. At minute 86 good opportunity for Iliev with a left-handed diagonal neutralized by Perisan. In the first minute of recovery, Sylla’s weak header from Ciciretti’s cross, no problem for an attentive Leali. At 94 ‘free kick from an excellent tile for Ciciretti who, however, does not frame the mirror with his left. It ends with Picchio’s sixth championship win, his fourth away from home, the second in a row. The Bianconeri have 21 points in the standings in view of the next home match against Monza. The preparation of Ascoli at Picchio Village will resume at 2.30 pm on Monday 22 November.

SCOREBOARD AND REPORT CARDS

PORDENONE-ASCOLI 0-1

PORDENONE (4-3-3): Perisan 6; Valietti 5.5 (54 ‘Ciciretti 6), Camporese 6, Sandy sv (10 ‘Barison 6), Falasco 6; Magnino 6, Pasa 6.5, Zammarini 5.5 (82 ‘Pinato sv); Change 6, Pilgrims 5.5 (54 ‘Tsadjout 5.5, 82 ‘Sylla sv), Folorunsho 6. Available: Bindi, Fasalino, Bassoli, Perri, Stefani, Onisa, Petriccione. Coach: Tedino 5.5

ASCOLI (4-3-1-2): Loyal 6.5; Safe 7 (72 ‘Baschirotto 6), Box office 7.5, Avlonitis 6.5, D’Orazio 6.5; Saric 6 (83 ‘Collocolo sv), Buchel 6, Maistro 7 (60 ‘Caligara 6); Sabiri 6 (83 ‘Forty sv); Iliev 6, Dionysus 6 (72 ‘Bidaoui 6). Available: Guarna, Bolletta, Tavcar, Felicioli, Eramo, De Paoli, Petrelli. Coach: Sottil 7

Referee: Santoro of Messina 6.5

Var: Maxima of Termoli

Goal: 41 ‘Salvi

Spectators: 994

