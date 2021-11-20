Pordenone-Ascoli 0-1, Salvi’s gore allows the Woodpecker to break through the “ Teghil ” – picenotime

Ascoli and Pordenone in front of the “Teghil” stadium in Lignano Sabbiadoro in the match valid for the thirteenth first leg of the Serie B championship. The neroverdi, still without success, are returning from a narrow defeat at Brescia. Before the break, the bianconeri beat Vicenza 2-1 at home.

Sottil confirms the 4-3-1-2 with Leali in goal and the defense made up of Salvi, Botteghin (in the 500th match as a professional), Avlonitis and D’Orazio. Midline with Saric, Buchel and Maistro, on the Sabiri trocar in support of captain Dionisi and Iliev. Tedino responds with a 4-3-3: Perisan in goal, defense with Valietti, captain Camporese, Sabbione and Falasco. In the control room Pasa assisted by Magnino and Zammarini, attack trident made up of Cambiaghi, Pellegrini and Folorunsho. Afternoon with fog and low clouds in Lignano Sabbiadoro, visibility not impeccable. There are 123 Juventus fans in the Away Sector.

After 5 minutes, Pasa’s good post for Folorunsho, Leali’s providential low exit to close the mirror to the playmaker owned by Napoli. Muscle problem for the central defender Sabbione, Tedino is immediately forced to replace him with the former Barison. At 18 ‘left from outside D’Orazio over the crossbar after a deviation from Barison’s head. On the corner following Botteghin’s aerial attempt which, however, does not frame the mirror of the goal. Halfway through the first half, the hosts quickly restarted, Magnino showed up in the area but found the providential closure of the Botteghin. At 31 ‘vertical play by Maistro for Sabiri, right from a slightly tight angle that is stopped by Perisan with open hands. At 37 ‘double chance for the bianconeri: a valuable right-footed shot by Dionisi in the area is smashed by Perisan, on the continuation of the poisonous diagonal action of D’Orazio deflected with the heel by Iliev, the ball is printed on the post. At 41 ‘Sottil’s team unlocks the game: Maistro’s tense corner, Salvi off the near post and insulted Perisan’s header. In the final of the first fraction hit from the edge of Folorunsho, sure hold of Leali.