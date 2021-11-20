Pordenone-Ascoli, probable formations of the challenge between Ramarri and Picchio – picenotime

Ascoli challenges Pordenone in the match scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 2 pm at the “Teghil” stadium in Lignano Sabbiadoro for the thirteenth first leg of the Serie B championship. Before the break, the bianconeri beat Vicenza 2-1 at the ” Del Duca “, the neroverdi instead lost 1-0 at Brescia.

Mister Tedino must renounce the suspended El Kaouakibi and the injured Misuraca, Mensah and Butic. Probable a 4-3-3 deployment with Perisan in goal and the rearguard formed Valietti, the former Barison, Camporese and Falasco. In midfield will be Petriccione, Pasa and Zammarini, attacking trident made up of Cambiaghi, Tsadjout (in ballot with Pellegrini) and Folorunsho. (CLICK HERE FOR PRE RACE VIDEO TEDINO)

Mister Sottil, who did not make any statements on the eve of the match, cannot count on the injured Donis, Fabbrini, Spendlhofer and Castorani. Forward with the 4-3-1-2 form with Leali in goal and the defense made up of Salvi (favorite over Baschirotto), Botteghin, Avlonitis and D’Orazio (ahead of Felicioli). In midfield space for Saric, Buchel and Maistro (the latter in a ballot with Caligara and Eramo). On the trocar confirmed Sabiri behind captain Dionisi and Iliev (the Bulgarian plays a starting shirt with Bidaoui).



POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

PORDENONE (4-3-3): Perisan; Valietti, Barison, Camporese, Falasco; Petriccione, Pasa, Zammarini; Cambiaghi, Tsadjout, Folorunsho. Available: Bindi, Sabbione, Bassoli, Perri, Stefani, Chrzanowski, Magnino, Kupisz, Pinato, Ciciretti, Pellegrini, Sylla. Coach: Tedino

ASCOLI (4-3-1-2): Wings; Salvi, Botteghin, Avlonitis, D’Orazio; Saric, Buchel, Maistro; Sabiri; Iliev, Dionisi. Available: Guarna, Bill, Baschirotto, Tavcar, Quaranta, Felicioli, Collocolo, Caligara, Eramo, De Paoli, Bidaoui, Petrelli. Coach: Sottil

Referee: Alberto Santoro of the Messina section (CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS)

Var: Luca Massimi of the Termoli section

EUROBET FEES

Vittoria Pordenone: 2.70

Draw: 3.20

Ascoli wins: 2.65