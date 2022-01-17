Pordenone – Lecce 0-1, at Teghil there is an air of demobilization: another heavy ko for the Ramarri

Sunday 16 January 2022 – 6:04 pm – Author: Staff Trivenetogoal

LIGNANO SABBIADORO – There is an air of demobilization at Teghil, with the umpteenth defeat of a horror season for Pordenone that goes on stage in front of not even a thousand spectators. Another bitterness for Bruno Tedino, who sees a team already revolutionized in January get out of hand and which, at least for now, certainly cannot be said to have strengthened after the transfer market. Lecce close to the lead at 17 ‘with a couple of Olivieri, but for the 1-0 it’s only a matter of time. At 24 ‘the Giallorossi goal: Gargiulo overtakes Perisan with a touch of left winger, then at 32’ Olivieri’s doubling is canceled. The opportunities for Lecce are flaking, with Gargiulo that in scissoring touches the brace. In the second half at 22 ‘Pasa gets sent off for a double yellow card, then at 40’ Di Mariano nearly doubled. In the final Bassoli almost equalized on an assist from Gavazzi, but the result did not change. And once again, zero goals scored, zero points.

PORDENONE-LECCE 0-1

NETWORKS: 24 ′ pt Gargiulo.

PORDENONE (4-3-3): Perisan; El Kaouakibi, Barison, Bassoli, Dalle Mura (1 ‘st Perri); Pinato (1 ‘st Lovisa), Pasa, Zammarini (27’ st Magnino); Cambiaghi, Butic (35 ‘st Secli), Pellegrini (1’ st Gavazzi). Available: Bindi, Sabbione, Stefani, Mensah, Maset, Sylla, Iacoponi. All Tedino.

LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel; Calabresi, Lucioni, Dermaku, Barreca; Majer (18 ′ st Faragò), Hjulmand, Gargiulo (37 ′ st Helgason); Strefezza, Rodriguez (18 ‘st Di Mariano), Olivieri (18’ st Coda). Available: Borbei, Samooja, Gendrey, Björkengren, Gallo, Blin, Hasic. Herds Baroni.

REFEREE: Colombo from Como, assistants D’Ascanio from Ancona and Di Monte from Chieti. Fourth official Longo di Paola. Var: Paterna di Teramo. Avar: Reds from La Spezia.

NOTE: Dermaku, Barison, Hjulmand, Pinato, Pasa and Lovisa are booked. At 22 ‘st Pasa expelled for a double yellow card. Corners 3-3. Spectators 976, € 10,948 receipts.













