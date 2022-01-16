Pordenone – Lecce: 0-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

by

  • That’s all for the live broadcast of Pordenone-Lecce, a good continuation of the day. 18:12

  • In the standings, the Salento players rise to 34 points, -4 from Pisa but with one game less. The Friulians remain firm at 8 points, at the bottom of the ranking. 18:12

  • Lecce conquers the Pordenone field, capitalizing on Gargiulo’s goal in the first portion of the game. Olivieri hit a post, Pasa was sent off for the sum of yellow cards. 18:10

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    IT’S OVER! PORDENONE-LECCE 0-1! Network of Gargiulo. Pasa expelled. 18:08

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Foul by Di Mariano in attack. Last seconds available to Tedino’s team. 18:07

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    BASSOLI’S HEAD SHOT! Detachment on corner, ball out of a little. 18:05

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    DI MARIANO FAILS THE DOUBLE! All alone in front of Perisan, the number 10 kicks on the home keeper. 18:05

  • 90 ‘

    Five minutes of recovery. 18:04

  • 90 ‘

    WARNED BY MARIANO: do it on Magnino. 18:03

  • 89 ‘

    Lecce counterattack with Di Mariano opening to Helgason, Bassoli’s cross and deflection for a corner. 18:01

  • 87 ‘

    Faragò’s foul on Lovisa, free kick for Pordenone in the visiting half. 18:00

  • 86 ‘

    FIFTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Blin enters, Hjulmand exits. 17:59

  • 85 ‘

    Conclusion from the distance of Di Mariano, blocks Perisan. 17:58

  • 84 ‘

    Barreca’s shot-cross rejected. 17:56

  • 83 ‘

    FOURTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Helgason enters, Gargiulo exits. 17:57

  • 81 ‘

    Di Mariano sends out from a very favorable position but had started offside. 17:54

  • 80 ‘

    FIFTH CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Secli enters, Butic exits. 17:53

  • 78 ‘

    Barreca cross, Perisan safe exit. 17:51

  • 76 ‘

    Calabresi’s cross, Perisan smanaccia and concedes the shot from the flag. 17:49

  • 75 ‘

    A quarter of an hour at 90 ‘. 17:48

  • 73 ‘

    Opening towards the right lane for Calabresi’s race, ball too deep. 17:46

  • 72 ‘

    FOURTH CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Magnino enters, Zammarini exits. 17:46

  • 70 ‘

    Coda’s suggestion too deep for Gargiulo, who arrives on the ball but cannot put in the center of the area. 17:43

  • 68 ‘

    On the developments of the free kick, Coda kicks from the left winger, ball to the side. 17:41

  • 67 ‘

    Pordenone forced to play the second part of the second half outnumbered. 17:40

  • 67 ‘

    PASA EXPELLED! Second yellow card for foul against Gargiulo. 17:40

  • 66 ‘

    Cross from the left, Strefezza controls but Perisan anticipates him with timing. 17:39

  • 64 ‘

    LECCE DANGEROUS! Action in speed that brings first Gargiulo and then Faragò to the conclusion: double defensive wall. 17:38

  • 63 ‘

    THIRD CHANGE IN LECCE: Di Mariano enters, Rodriguez exits. 17:38

  • 63 ‘

    SECOND CHANGE IN LECCE: Faragò enters, Majer exits. 17:37

  • 63 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN LECCE: Coda enters, Olivieri exits. 17:36

  • 62 ‘

    WARNINGS STREFEZZA: do it on Perri. 17:36

  • 60 ‘

    Time to play: partial from 0 to 1. 17:33

  • 59 ‘

    Clash between Gargiulo and Perri, immediately foul by the green-black player. 17:32

  • 57 ‘

    WARNINGS BUTIC: protests. 17:30

  • 56 ‘

    PROTESTS OF THE PORDENONE! Contact in the penalty area between Rodriguez and Cambiaghi, all regular for the referee. 17:30

  • 55 ‘

    Gargiulo tripped Zammarini, opportunity for the neroverdi. 17:28

  • 53 ‘

    Dangerous cross by Cambiaghi towards Butic, Lucioni clears the area. 17:26

  • 51 ‘

    Corner for Pordenone. 17:23

  • 50 ‘

    Cambiaghi wins a free kick in the away half. Foul by Strefezza. 17:23

  • 49 ‘

    Ball too deep for Rodriguez, throw-in. 17:22

  • 47 ‘

    WARNING PASA: entry from the back on Strefezza. 17:20

  • 46 ‘

    THIRD CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Perri enters, exits From the Walls. 17:21

  • 46 ‘

    SECOND CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Gavazzi enters, Pellegrini exits. 17:21

  • 46 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Lovisa enters, Pinato exits. 17:18

  • 46 ‘

    THE SECOND TIME OF PORDENONE-LECCE BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-1. 17:18

  • Teams in the locker room: Tedino and Baroni study the moves ahead of the second half. 17:07

  • At half-time the guests deservedly took the lead thanks to Gargiulo’s goal, on an assist from Strefezza. Lecce has almost doubled on several occasions: the most dangerous was Olivieri’s pole. Pordenone has never engaged Gabriel. 17:06

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    END OF FIRST TIME! PORDENONE-LECCE 0-1! Gargiulo’s goal at 24 ‘. 17:03

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    REVERSE OF GARGIULO! A step away from the brace the midfielder, who sends out a little in acrobatics. 17:03

  • 45 ‘

    One minute of recovery. 17:02

  • 45 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Calabresi’s low-shot cross, Rodriguez cuts to the far post but finds El Kaouakibi’s detour for a corner. 17:02

  • 43 ‘

    Majer returns to the field. 17:00

  • 42 ‘

    In the meantime, the Giallorossi midfielder leaves the pitch, assisted by the doctors. 16:59

  • 42 ‘

    Left by Butic from 16 meters, ball hitting an opponent. 17:00

  • 41 ‘

    WARNING PINATO: fallaccio on Majer. He was wary. 16:58

  • 40 ‘

    The Var confirms the linesman’s decision. 16:56

  • 39 ‘

    GOAL OF OLIVIERI CANCELED FOR OFFSIDE! The Lecce striker runs only in front of Perisan and beats him with the right but had started offside. 16:56

  • 39 ‘

    Pasa badly doses the tip to the tips, ball in Gabriel’s arms. 16:55

  • 37 ‘

    Triangulation Olivieri-Strefezza, the last step is oversized. 16:53

  • 36 ‘

    Rodriguez sore after a foul suffered by El Kaouakibi. 16:52

  • 34 ‘

    Lower rhythms in this phase. 16:50

  • 32 ‘

    From the Walls he beats the lineout badly and the referee orders the change in favor of Lecce. 16:49

  • 31 ‘

    WARNED HJULMAND: blows against Pellegrini. 16:47

  • 29 ‘

    Pushes Lecce, Pordenone which has conceded the goal of Gargiulo: a blow from Rodriguez walled. 16:45

  • 27 ‘

    Majer shoots and kicks, hitting the barrier: the Slovenian midfielder still hits his teammate Hjulmand on the rebound. 16:46

  • 26 ‘

    BARISON WARNINGS: Do it against Strefezza at the edge of the area. 16:42

  • 25 ‘

    Season goal number three for the number 8 of Baroni’s team. 16:42

  • 24 ‘

    GOAL! Pordenone-LECCE 0-1! Network of Gargiulo. Guests ahead: Strefezza’s winger assist and Gargiulo’s winning touch ahead of the goalkeeper.

    Look at the player’s card Mario Gargiulo16:41

    Mario Gargiulo
  • 23 ‘

    Pellegrini enters the area, falls after an alleged contact: the referee signals to continue. 16:39

  • 21 ‘

    Gargiulo commits Perisan with a left foot but it was all useless due to the offside position of the visiting midfielder. 16:37

  • 19 ‘

    Zammarini’s foul on the side foul line, an opportunity for the Giallorossi. 16:35

  • 17 ‘

    PALO DEL LECCE! Olivieri kicks from the center of the area and hits the base of the post! 16:33

  • 16 ‘

    Punishment cut by Majer, Gargiulo hits his head but does not frame the goal. 16:32

  • 15 ‘

    Barison’s foul against Rodriguez on the back court. 16:34

  • 13 ‘

    CROSS SHOOTING BY MAJER! Left trajectory that exceeds Perisan and comes out slightly compared to the far post. 16:30

  • 12 ‘

    Bassoli throws long for Butic, who does not reach the ball that ends at the end of the field. 16:33

  • 11 ‘

    Lecce in attack, Strefezza crosses and finds the opposition in a corner kick. 16:27

  • 10 ‘

    Butic enters the area, points and jumps Dermaku, Calabresi closes for a corner. 16:26

  • 9 ‘

    Exchange between Barreca and Gargiulo, rebound and throw-in for Pordenone. 16:24

  • 7 ‘

    Cambiaghi’s free-kick ends directly outside, high above the crossbar. 16:23

  • 6 ‘

    WARNED DERMAKU: tripping against Butic. 16:22

  • 5 ‘

    Calabresi sinks to the right, interesting ball in the area, Barison sweeps in a lateral foul. 16:21

  • 5 ‘

    Pinato advances ball and chain, then kicks from distance: right saved by Gabriel. 16:21

  • 4 ‘

    Low level cross of Gargiulo collected comfortably from Perisan. 16:20

  • 3 ‘

    Cambioghi’s cross in the middle of the area, frees the Salento defense. 16:19

  • 2′

    Barreca tries to throw Gargiulo deep but the ball is unreachable. 16:18

  • 1 ‘

    START PORDENONE-LECCE! First ball played by Majer. 16:16

  • Teams in the field under the orders of Colombo: hosts in green and black shirts, guests in white suits. 16:13

  • The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 16:11

  • Tedino, without Folorunsho, confirms the 4-3-3 with Cambiaghi, Butic and Pellegrini in attack; Zammarini preferred to Magnino in the median. Baroni has not summoned Tuia and Listkovski; in attack space to Olivieri, Coda on the bench; Rodriguez barefoot Di Mariano. 17:19

  • LINE-UP LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel – Calabresi, Lucioni, Dermaku, Barreca – Majer, Hjulmand, Gargiulo – Strefezza, Olivieri, Rodriguez. Available: Borbei, Samooja, Coda, Di Mariano, Helgason, Gendrey, Bjorkengren, Faragò, Gallo, Blin, Hasic. 16:12

  • PORDENONE LINE-UP (4-3-3): Perisan – El Kaouakibi, Barison, Bassoli, Dalle Mura – Zammarini, Pasa, Pinato – Cambiaghi, Butic, Pellegrini. Available: Bindi, Sabbione, Stefani, Lovisa, Mensah, Magnino, Secli, Maset, Sylla, Perri, Iacoponi, Gavazzi. 17:22

  • The neroverdi have clearly lost in Crotone in the last of the year. The Giallorossi have not played for over a month: ko in Pisa. 15:19

  • The challenge will be directed by Mr. Andrea Colombo from Como. At the Var Daniele Paterna in Teramo. 15:09

  • The ” Teghil ” match pits two comrades fighting for different goals: the hosts are -8 from the playout while the guests are chasing promotion, with a game to catch up. 15:01

  • Welcome to the live broadcast of Pordenone-Lecce, valid for the 19th round of Serie B. 13:39

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Guido Teghil Stadium
    City: Lignano Sabbiadoro
    Capacity: 5000 spectators13:39

    Guido Teghil Stadium

    • Source link

    Leave a Comment