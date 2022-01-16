Pordenone – Lecce: 0-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all for the live broadcast of Pordenone-Lecce, a good continuation of the day. 18:12
In the standings, the Salento players rise to 34 points, -4 from Pisa but with one game less. The Friulians remain firm at 8 points, at the bottom of the ranking. 18:12
Lecce conquers the Pordenone field, capitalizing on Gargiulo’s goal in the first portion of the game. Olivieri hit a post, Pasa was sent off for the sum of yellow cards. 18:10
IT’S OVER! PORDENONE-LECCE 0-1! Network of Gargiulo. Pasa expelled. 18:08
Foul by Di Mariano in attack. Last seconds available to Tedino’s team. 18:07
BASSOLI’S HEAD SHOT! Detachment on corner, ball out of a little. 18:05
DI MARIANO FAILS THE DOUBLE! All alone in front of Perisan, the number 10 kicks on the home keeper. 18:05
Five minutes of recovery. 18:04
WARNED BY MARIANO: do it on Magnino. 18:03
Lecce counterattack with Di Mariano opening to Helgason, Bassoli’s cross and deflection for a corner. 18:01
Faragò’s foul on Lovisa, free kick for Pordenone in the visiting half. 18:00
FIFTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Blin enters, Hjulmand exits. 17:59
Conclusion from the distance of Di Mariano, blocks Perisan. 17:58
Barreca’s shot-cross rejected. 17:56
FOURTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Helgason enters, Gargiulo exits. 17:57
Di Mariano sends out from a very favorable position but had started offside. 17:54
FIFTH CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Secli enters, Butic exits. 17:53
Barreca cross, Perisan safe exit. 17:51
Calabresi’s cross, Perisan smanaccia and concedes the shot from the flag. 17:49
A quarter of an hour at 90 ‘. 17:48
Opening towards the right lane for Calabresi’s race, ball too deep. 17:46
FOURTH CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Magnino enters, Zammarini exits. 17:46
Coda’s suggestion too deep for Gargiulo, who arrives on the ball but cannot put in the center of the area. 17:43
On the developments of the free kick, Coda kicks from the left winger, ball to the side. 17:41
Pordenone forced to play the second part of the second half outnumbered. 17:40
PASA EXPELLED! Second yellow card for foul against Gargiulo. 17:40
Cross from the left, Strefezza controls but Perisan anticipates him with timing. 17:39
LECCE DANGEROUS! Action in speed that brings first Gargiulo and then Faragò to the conclusion: double defensive wall. 17:38
THIRD CHANGE IN LECCE: Di Mariano enters, Rodriguez exits. 17:38
SECOND CHANGE IN LECCE: Faragò enters, Majer exits. 17:37
FIRST CHANGE IN LECCE: Coda enters, Olivieri exits. 17:36
WARNINGS STREFEZZA: do it on Perri. 17:36
Time to play: partial from 0 to 1. 17:33
Clash between Gargiulo and Perri, immediately foul by the green-black player. 17:32
WARNINGS BUTIC: protests. 17:30
PROTESTS OF THE PORDENONE! Contact in the penalty area between Rodriguez and Cambiaghi, all regular for the referee. 17:30
Gargiulo tripped Zammarini, opportunity for the neroverdi. 17:28
Dangerous cross by Cambiaghi towards Butic, Lucioni clears the area. 17:26
Corner for Pordenone. 17:23
Cambiaghi wins a free kick in the away half. Foul by Strefezza. 17:23
Ball too deep for Rodriguez, throw-in. 17:22
WARNING PASA: entry from the back on Strefezza. 17:20
THIRD CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Perri enters, exits From the Walls. 17:21
SECOND CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Gavazzi enters, Pellegrini exits. 17:21
FIRST CHANGE IN PORDENONE: Lovisa enters, Pinato exits. 17:18
THE SECOND TIME OF PORDENONE-LECCE BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-1. 17:18
Teams in the locker room: Tedino and Baroni study the moves ahead of the second half. 17:07
At half-time the guests deservedly took the lead thanks to Gargiulo’s goal, on an assist from Strefezza. Lecce has almost doubled on several occasions: the most dangerous was Olivieri’s pole. Pordenone has never engaged Gabriel. 17:06
END OF FIRST TIME! PORDENONE-LECCE 0-1! Gargiulo’s goal at 24 ‘. 17:03
REVERSE OF GARGIULO! A step away from the brace the midfielder, who sends out a little in acrobatics. 17:03
One minute of recovery. 17:02
OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Calabresi’s low-shot cross, Rodriguez cuts to the far post but finds El Kaouakibi’s detour for a corner. 17:02
Majer returns to the field. 17:00
In the meantime, the Giallorossi midfielder leaves the pitch, assisted by the doctors. 16:59
Left by Butic from 16 meters, ball hitting an opponent. 17:00
WARNING PINATO: fallaccio on Majer. He was wary. 16:58
The Var confirms the linesman’s decision. 16:56
GOAL OF OLIVIERI CANCELED FOR OFFSIDE! The Lecce striker runs only in front of Perisan and beats him with the right but had started offside. 16:56
Pasa badly doses the tip to the tips, ball in Gabriel’s arms. 16:55
Triangulation Olivieri-Strefezza, the last step is oversized. 16:53
Rodriguez sore after a foul suffered by El Kaouakibi. 16:52
Lower rhythms in this phase. 16:50
From the Walls he beats the lineout badly and the referee orders the change in favor of Lecce. 16:49
WARNED HJULMAND: blows against Pellegrini. 16:47
Pushes Lecce, Pordenone which has conceded the goal of Gargiulo: a blow from Rodriguez walled. 16:45
Majer shoots and kicks, hitting the barrier: the Slovenian midfielder still hits his teammate Hjulmand on the rebound. 16:46
BARISON WARNINGS: Do it against Strefezza at the edge of the area. 16:42
Season goal number three for the number 8 of Baroni’s team. 16:42
GOAL! Pordenone-LECCE 0-1! Network of Gargiulo. Guests ahead: Strefezza’s winger assist and Gargiulo’s winning touch ahead of the goalkeeper.
Pellegrini enters the area, falls after an alleged contact: the referee signals to continue. 16:39
Gargiulo commits Perisan with a left foot but it was all useless due to the offside position of the visiting midfielder. 16:37
Zammarini’s foul on the side foul line, an opportunity for the Giallorossi. 16:35
PALO DEL LECCE! Olivieri kicks from the center of the area and hits the base of the post! 16:33
Punishment cut by Majer, Gargiulo hits his head but does not frame the goal. 16:32
Barison’s foul against Rodriguez on the back court. 16:34
CROSS SHOOTING BY MAJER! Left trajectory that exceeds Perisan and comes out slightly compared to the far post. 16:30
Bassoli throws long for Butic, who does not reach the ball that ends at the end of the field. 16:33
Lecce in attack, Strefezza crosses and finds the opposition in a corner kick. 16:27
Butic enters the area, points and jumps Dermaku, Calabresi closes for a corner. 16:26
Exchange between Barreca and Gargiulo, rebound and throw-in for Pordenone. 16:24
Cambiaghi’s free-kick ends directly outside, high above the crossbar. 16:23
WARNED DERMAKU: tripping against Butic. 16:22
Calabresi sinks to the right, interesting ball in the area, Barison sweeps in a lateral foul. 16:21
Pinato advances ball and chain, then kicks from distance: right saved by Gabriel. 16:21
Low level cross of Gargiulo collected comfortably from Perisan. 16:20
Cambioghi’s cross in the middle of the area, frees the Salento defense. 16:19
Barreca tries to throw Gargiulo deep but the ball is unreachable. 16:18
START PORDENONE-LECCE! First ball played by Majer. 16:16
Teams in the field under the orders of Colombo: hosts in green and black shirts, guests in white suits. 16:13
The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 16:11
Tedino, without Folorunsho, confirms the 4-3-3 with Cambiaghi, Butic and Pellegrini in attack; Zammarini preferred to Magnino in the median. Baroni has not summoned Tuia and Listkovski; in attack space to Olivieri, Coda on the bench; Rodriguez barefoot Di Mariano. 17:19
LINE-UP LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel – Calabresi, Lucioni, Dermaku, Barreca – Majer, Hjulmand, Gargiulo – Strefezza, Olivieri, Rodriguez. Available: Borbei, Samooja, Coda, Di Mariano, Helgason, Gendrey, Bjorkengren, Faragò, Gallo, Blin, Hasic. 16:12
PORDENONE LINE-UP (4-3-3): Perisan – El Kaouakibi, Barison, Bassoli, Dalle Mura – Zammarini, Pasa, Pinato – Cambiaghi, Butic, Pellegrini. Available: Bindi, Sabbione, Stefani, Lovisa, Mensah, Magnino, Secli, Maset, Sylla, Perri, Iacoponi, Gavazzi. 17:22
The neroverdi have clearly lost in Crotone in the last of the year. The Giallorossi have not played for over a month: ko in Pisa. 15:19
The challenge will be directed by Mr. Andrea Colombo from Como. At the Var Daniele Paterna in Teramo. 15:09
The ” Teghil ” match pits two comrades fighting for different goals: the hosts are -8 from the playout while the guests are chasing promotion, with a game to catch up. 15:01
Welcome to the live broadcast of Pordenone-Lecce, valid for the 19th round of Serie B. 13:39
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Guido Teghil Stadium
City: Lignano Sabbiadoro
Capacity: 5000 spectators13:39