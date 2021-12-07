Pordenone, the vaccine center at the former Sèleco reopens: third doses for all citizens, almost a thousand administrations per day

PORDENONE. Thanks to the availability of Confindustria Alto Adriatico, which has kept open and doubled the vaccination hub of Vallenoncello in which about 12,000 doses have been injected to the workers of the companies in the Pordenone area, it is operational from 2 pm, with a capacity that will be able to almost a thousand inoculations a day, in Real Asco Park, the vaccination center that will be open to all citizens and where the third doses of Modern production – mainly – and Pfizer will be administered (about 350 in the afternoon). «A very important fact – in the words of the president of Confindustria Alto Adriatico, Michelangelo Agrusti – in which the private sector helps the public in a subsidiary way to facilitate the resumption of the vaccination process. Given the resumption of infections, we have offered to the Health Authority of Western Friuli the total and free availability of the hub to facilitate massive access for the population “. Agrusti also thanked the trade unions, because – he said – «although they do not have a direct part in this specific operation, they are part of an extraordinary relationship that has guaranteed safety and health to our workers, but more generally to our city, an objective that remains firm and for which we are already engaged with the Region “.

«I want to thank Confindustria Alto Adriatico which once again proves to have a strong local roots and an important social sensitivity: it is an active partner that stimulates the system to create more and more solutions for the benefit of all. I am very pleased to see that trade union organizations are also part of these choices and of this work that we are doing throughout the region but in particular in this area. I want to thank all the professionals who are at work for this, the Red Cross and the health authority ». This is what the vice president of Fvg, Riccardo Riccardi, said this morning at the inauguration of the Real Asco Vaccinale Hub in Pordenone.

«Without professionals these things cannot be done – he recalled – in the complexity of a phenomenon that does not simply consist in administering the dose, but has an articulation of logistical-organizational and safety issues; a complicated thing that is often, wrongly, simplified. We count that in December, on the basis of the available doses, about 400 thousand people in Fvg can be vaccinated with the third dose – he concluded – At this moment, always rounding the numbers, we are counting on about 350 thousand bookings ».

“I have just read today’s data and we hope to be in the famous plateau, that is to experience the week in which the infection in Friuli Venezia Giulia begins to slow down: even today, however, the prevalence of the incidence in the 0 range is confirmed. -19 years, which is the highest, accounting for 26.5% of the total “. This was stated by the vice president of Fvg, Riccardo Riccardi, at the inauguration of the vaccinal hub, Real Asco Park in Pordenone. «This shows once again how important the goal we set ourselves for the week following December 15 is – he added -, when the doses for the children arrive. We are organizing vaccination facilities dedicated to them and their families. In Fvg we have about 68 thousand children in the 5-11 year old category ».