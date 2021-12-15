Pordenone, Tom Hanks’ older sister’s washing machine burns: now she lives in Friuli with her husband

Sandra Hanks The alarm was raised in the night between Monday and Tuesday. Inside a house a washing machine had burned down. Normal work routine, the firefighters must have thought. But once we get there firefighters found Hollywood actor Tom Hanks’ older sister, Sandra, who for some years she has been living with her husband in a country house in Polcenigo, in the province of Pordenone. A little scary, but luckily everything turned out for the best: the flames were immediately put out and confined to the laundry room.

Around the world The post on fb after the fire Before moving to Polcenigo, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, Sandra Hanks had lived for twenty-five years in the Seychelles, in a completely different environment, in the middle of the Indian Ocean. And it was here that she met her husband, Kevin Boyd, an established casino manager of English descent. Then a family friend from Budoia (another small town in the province of Pordenone) invited them to spend a period in Friuli. It was love at first sight. The two fell in love with the landscape and lifestyle and decided to renovate an old country house in Polcenigo, in the locality of Fontane, where they moved permanently in 2016. And the following year they got married in the small village of the Pordenone area. “Staying at home is not a problem. The Italian people are wonderful and I feel lucky to live here. The spirit of the people is extraordinary, ”he said last year during the lockdown. Among other things, his brother Tom, the Oscar-winning actor for the films Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, who at that time was in Australia with his wife, had been one of the first internationally renowned characters to contract the coronavirus.





The lockdown in the countryside During the pandemic Sandra Hanks it has always remained in Polcenigo and last night he had a bad mishap at his country house. Perhaps due to a short circuit in the washing machine, a fire broke out in the laundry room. Fortunately, the firefighters, who intervened promptly, managed to extinguish the flames in a short time and to save the house. Fortunately, both she and her husband were not affected. After the shutdown operations la couple thanked the firefighters for managing to prevent the flames spread to the rest of their beloved country house.