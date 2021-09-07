Pordenonelegge, back to school!

Back to school, for a new school year, and ideally the bell will ring right with Pordenonelaw 2021: from 13 September, in most schools, girls, boys and their teachers will be back on the desks, fortunately in attendance. And from 15 September, the starting date of the 22nd edition of Pordenonelegge, many meetings dedicated to schools will start, 48 in four days, a real little big festival of authors and books dedicated to female readers from primary to secondary schools .

“We hope to have many young readers with us in the four days of pordenonelegge also designed for schools”, he explains Valentina Gasparet, curator of pordenonelegge and of the section dedicated to young people. “We are aware of the critical issues related to the reopening of schools: our meetings with the authors will finally be back in attendance, with the necessary limitations and in full compliance with all anti-covid19 security provisions, and in many cases they will also be accessible online . The program of appointments dedicated to female students and students of all schools of all levels is collected on the pordenonelegge.it website in the special section that opens the festival homepage “.

Pordenonelegge follows national regulations and will ask to wear a mask and show the green pass to children from 12 years of age. The appointment with reservations is already set for Thursday 9 September, exclusively online and until all available places are exhausted: each teacher can click the appropriate button that appears next to each appointment and fill in the form with the requested data in its entirety. . Pordenonelegge, therefore, once again, opens to face-to-face classes but will also be able to enter all Italian schools by streaming online and platform events.

PORDENONELEGGE FOR UNDER 14. The first steps of the program for children and young people under 14 will move in the Dark Forest of Dante, with an exceptional Virgil: Daniele Aristarco will accompany them in the Divine Comedy, the great work of the Florentine Poet, in the 700 years after his death. Around the figure of Dante will also be the meetings with Luca Novelli and the dialogue with Pierdomenico Baccalario and Davide Morosinotto. Over 260 reviews have arrived this year for the books at the center of the contest “Dear author, I write to you…”, which features a magnificent set of authors: Dutch author Hana Tooke with The Unsuitable; Pierdomenico Baccalario with Hoopdriver. Two Hundred Miles Of Freedom; Marta Palazzesi with Mustang and Francesco Formaggi with Anselmo and Greta. Still the great fiction will be at the center of several dialogues, around some of the most interesting books of this season. This is the meeting with Pino Roveredo and Antonio Ferrara, the one with Chiara Carminati and Annalisa Cima, on Stories and stories; and the dialogue with Matteo Bussola and Michele D’Ignazio, on the beauty of differences. The important focus on science, nature and the environment also returns to pordenonelegge 2020, which will have exceptional protagonists.

Starting from the meeting with Federico Taddia and the immunologist Antonella Viola, and the meeting with Barbara Mazzolai, biologist and deputy director of Robotics of the Italian Institute of Technology, who will reveal all the secrets of plants; the latter also focus on the meeting with Stefano Bordiglioni and Irene Penazzi. The mountain, on the other hand, will be the protagonist of the meeting with Sofia Gallo. Christiana Ruggeri, journalist of TG2, will tell her “green girls”, true stories of girls who have a common goal: to save the earth. And again in pordenonelegs great space for illustration and art for children, starting with the meeting, promoted by PAFF !, with Ugo Furlan and Stella Nosella. Sara Beinat and Federica Pagnucco will tell us about the houses. The Andersen Prize for Best Illustrator, Arianna Papini, in the meeting held with FISM (Federation of Kindergartens – Pordenone), through her splendid watercolors, will talk about happiness. And finally, children will meet the great art of Tullio Pericoli. The Leggiamo 0-18 project is back to the festival, promoted by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, through Radio Magica, which will carry out some special video interviews with the children. For the little ones then there will be some moments of reading by Nati per Leggi FVG, the Spoken Book Committee San Vito and the Library of Sara. And again for the little ones, for the LibRobot project of the Kennedy Institute in Pordenone, there will be an exceptional narrator, the super-robot Alfio.

PORDENONELEGGE FOR SUPERIORS. From Wednesday 15 and Friday 17 September, there will be many meetings dedicated to high school students: we will talk about science, literature and classics, and of course also Dante Alighieri. Professor-writer Enrico Galiano will explain how to tell Dante himself, but also Boccaccio, Manzoni and all the other authors we study at school as if they were our contemporaries; and again with regard to Dante, Davide Rondoni, Riccardo Drusi and Domenico De Martino will read a selection of songs from the Comedy in which it is a question of food, as part of the readings by the students of the Leopardi-Majorana high school in Pordenone. With Alberto Casadei we will instead enter the “Dante’s Forest” and the maze of the relationship between the Supreme and nature. And again together with the poet Davide Rondoni it will be possible to walk the evocative path of poetic inspiration linked to nature. Raffaella Laezza will instead reveal “restless sequences” that is a multitude of sketches, writings, annotations in which Leonardo Da Vinci processed the sequences of natural phenomena and at the same time revealed the geometric-mathematical principles for possible architectures. From Giulio Guidorizzi and Silvia Romani will come an unmissable “Mythological guide to the islands of Greece; time will be analyzed with the scientist Guido Tonelli; Alberto Camerotto, Piervincenzo Di Terlizzi and Valeria Melis will talk about ancient and modern satire; while the poet Andrea Cortellessa will tell about “his” Zanzotto in the centenary of the birth of the great author of Pieve di Soligo. And Eva Cantarella, with Nicola Gardini, will examine the fate of “Athens and Sparta: one language, two destinies”.

Jacopo Veneziani will speak on the interesting and unpublished “Symmetries” between past and present collected over time and the actor Marco Baliani will dwell on the pages of “The dark stone”. The short stories that from the Middle Ages to the first post-war period were called “short stories”, a very remarkable heritage of Italian literature, at a certain point become “tales”: the writers Paolo Di Paolo, Gabriele Pedullà and Gian Mario Villalta will guide us on this journey from Nievo in Pirandello, and with Ivano Dionigi the red thread of the classics will be followed. On current issues such as racism, girls and boys will be able to converse with the former international football star, Lilian Thuram. In other appointments they will then be able to discover the Jesus of Giosuè Calaciura, a very young traveler on a journey full of surprises, passions and betrayals, sweetness and violence, and the judge Rosario Livatino told by HE Monsignor Vincenzo Bertolone.

And again, the writer Paolo Giordano will be the special protagonist at pordenonelegge 2021 of the meeting with the girls and boys who participated in the contest “We are the story”, promoted by the Pordenonelegge Foundation and the Flora Institute, with the collaboration of the CRO Aviano Youth Area and of the Departments of Culture and Education of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region. The contest is a great collective writing experiment by young Italians to tell one of the darkest and most complicated periods in contemporary history: the Covid-19 pandemic. The ebook with the selected texts of “La storia siamo noi” will be presented on Saturday 18 September, at 9.30 am, at the Spazio Ellero in preview in pordenonelegge 2021. In the contest, the students were asked to tell the days of Covid for the books of history of tomorrow: an image translated into words, a flash of the mind that returns our time and how it was lived on one’s skin.