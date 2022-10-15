pork is up more than 20%

The National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) has published the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of September.

Before reviewing some details, it is important that you know that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures “the variations over time of the prices of a list of goods and services, which respond to the final consumption expenses of households ”.

According to the ONEI, each month 33,596 prices are collected, in 8,607 establishments, located in 18 municipalities throughout Cuba, the urban area of ​​the head municipalities of 14 provinces and 4 municipalities of the Havana province.

According to the data offered, the CPI for August 2022 in Cuba showed a monthly variation of 2.33%, accumulated of 20.01% and interannual of 34.31%.

The economist Pedro Monreal he pointed in this regard that although “monthly price growth has moderated since the peak reached in April 2022, the increase in consumer prices between August 2021 and 2022 is high, with an interannual rate of 34.3%”

In this sense, he considered that “consumer price inflation in Cuba continues to be ‘pulled’ by the price of foodwith year-on-year inflation of 54.19%”.

This is how the official statistics show it. Food and non-alcoholic beverages have the highest cumulative (30.89) and year-on-year (54.19) variations. In this category, the ONEI includes food products and non-alcoholic beverages that are purchased for consumption at home.

Within food, pork shows a slight growth in the month (2.70%). However, it accumulates a 20.53% increase in the year, far exceeding the rest of the indicators.

The ONEI report indicates that the three categories that had the greatest effect on the monthly variation in prices in August are: food and non-alcoholic beverages (56.39%), restaurants and hotels (15.90%) and transportation (13 .54%). In the case of transportation, prices rose by 16.64 compared to the previous year.

In general, there is no indicator that has not registered increases.