Pork sausages with “foreign body”, beware of this brand. Pick up from stores – Il Tempo





Lot of pork sausages withdrawn from the market, the food risk warning is triggered by the Ministry of Health which continues to publish foods and products on its website that can pose a danger to consumers due to contamination, packaging errors, storage risks food or the presence of foreign objects.





The latest notice is the one made known on Monday 22 November and concerns a product of the CCS Salumificio. The sales denomination is “Pig meat sausage” made by the Salumificio Centro Carni dei Sibillini Srl, headquarters of the factory: via Crocedivia, 38 – 63833 Montegiorgio (FM). The product is characterized by the production batch 171121 and by the identification mark of the plant / manufacturer: IT 2048L CE.





“Description weight / volume sales unit: Pork sausage – 0.110 / 0.120Kg stick – sale per kg” is the type of product withdrawn from the points of sale and the reason for the recall is the “possible presence of a foreign body”, reports the Ministry of Health.

The ministry’s warning to consumers who have already purchased the product is “not to consume this product and, if possible, to return it to the point of sale”.





In recent days, other ministry retreats had involved packages of assorted infusion products. These are several batches of assorted infusions with the Erba Logica brand produced by the Agricultural Society Le Ruote dei Pavoni SS. The recall notices published by the ministry on Friday 19 November are numerous but always report the same food risk, namely a “suspected salmonella contamination”. At this link all the lots subject to the ministry recall for possible food risk.