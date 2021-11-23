Business

Pork sausages with “foreign body”, beware of this brand. Pick up from stores – Il Tempo

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read


Lot of pork sausages withdrawn from the market, the food risk warning is triggered by the Ministry of Health which continues to publish foods and products on its website that can pose a danger to consumers due to contamination, packaging errors, storage risks food or the presence of foreign objects.

Antitrust sting on U-Mask masks. Maxi-fine: health hazard

The latest notice is the one made known on Monday 22 November and concerns a product of the CCS Salumificio. The sales denomination is “Pig meat sausage” made by the Salumificio Centro Carni dei Sibillini Srl, headquarters of the factory: via Crocedivia, 38 – 63833 Montegiorgio (FM). The product is characterized by the production batch 171121 and by the identification mark of the plant / manufacturer: IT 2048L CE.

Pieces of plastic. Pandoro dangerous, the withdrawal from the market takes place

“Description weight / volume sales unit: Pork sausage – 0.110 / 0.120Kg stick – sale per kg” is the type of product withdrawn from the points of sale and the reason for the recall is the “possible presence of a foreign body”, reports the Ministry of Health.

The ministry’s warning to consumers who have already purchased the product is “not to consume this product and, if possible, to return it to the point of sale”.

Salmonella risk, watch out for infusions and herbal teas from a well-known brand: the withdrawal from the shops is triggered

In recent days, other ministry retreats had involved packages of assorted infusion products. These are several batches of assorted infusions with the Erba Logica brand produced by the Agricultural Society Le Ruote dei Pavoni SS. The recall notices published by the ministry on Friday 19 November are numerous but always report the same food risk, namely a “suspected salmonella contamination”. At this link all the lots subject to the ministry recall for possible food risk.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

I bought myself a Model Y and I’ll tell you about it

3 weeks ago

Bitcoin and Ethereum, a black day for crypto

6 days ago

Consultation and acquisition of electronic invoices: memberships reopen

3 weeks ago

From the cancellation of the car tax for 5 years to incentives of up to 6000 euros

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button