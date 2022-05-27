Porn is shown on the screen at Santos Dumont airport, and Infraero calls the Federal Police; watch

On the morning of this Friday (27), passengers were surprised when an advertising totem at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro, displayed pornographic images. The case records circulated on social media and Infraero, the state-owned company responsible for managing Brazilian airports, commented on what had happened.

The images drew attention on the web due to the explicit content of the videos, available on a well-known adult content site. On the totem pole, situated amidst the crowded boarding gates, the erotic recording showed details of the act and close-ups of the actors’ anatomy.

In the videos made by the passengers who walked around the place, it is possible to see the shock and surprise of those who realized what was happening. “Guys, look at the situation. In the middle of the airport, it seems that they have entered the network and look at this”, described one of the witnesses. Check out:

They hacked a panel at Santos Dumont airport and put porn lol the Brazilian doesn’t have A DAY OF PEACE!!! pic.twitter.com/tv7kT4j5R7 — Sardine (@SardinhaVenced1) May 27, 2022

The situation ended up going viral on social media and yielding a series of comments not only comical, but also amazed. “They hacked a panel at Santos Dumont airport and put porn on it. Brazilians do not have A DAY OF PEACE!” wrote a Twitter user. “Some genius managed to get into the Santos Dumont airport totem in Rio de Janeiro and upload porn videos. My Rio is literally from the ****! hahahaha”, posted another. “Business was lively at Santos Dumont today. Sextou really over there lol”, joked a third.

Infraero is pronounced

As soon as it became aware of the improper content broadcast, Infraero contacted the outsourced company responsible for the terminal monitors and called the Federal Police, also registering a report. In a note, Infraero stated that the outsourced company was instructed to take measures regarding the security of the information displayed this Friday. The state-owned company also ordered that the monitors related to the case remain disconnected from the network of airports managed by the company until the reliability of the equipment is guaranteed.

Check out the full note:

“We emphasize that the content displayed on the media monitors is the responsibility of the companies that exploit advertising, which use logical networks and their own dissemination systems, not having any relationship with Infraero’s flight information system. In this sense, reinforcing its commitment to the safety of its passengers, we inform you that the monitors related to the case will remain turned off in our airport network until its reliability is guaranteed by the media exploiting company”.