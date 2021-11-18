Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: the most extreme

AN ALMOST RACING CAR – The Porsche 718 Cayman subverts the rules of the Porsche hierarchy, according to which the 718 should not surpass the 911. And it does so with this new version, called Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which has an impressive 500 hp of power delivered by the mid-engine and a curb weight of 1,415 kg. Numbers that allowed her to outclass her sister 718 Cayman GT4 on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit: driver Jörg Bergmeister tackled the shortest version of the track, 20.6 km, in 7: 04.511 minutes, that is 23.6 seconds cheaper than the 718 Cayman GT4.

SCREAM UP TO 9000 SPINS – The engine of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the 6-cylinder 4.0 aspirated boxer used on the 911 GT3, capable of reaching 9,000 rpm. Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4, the GT4 RS has 80 HP more, resulting in a weight / power ratio of 2.83 kg / HP, with a maximum torque that goes from 430 to 450 Nm. Also thanks to the dual clutch automatic transmission. PDK, acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h is 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 315 km / h. Engineers then worked on weight reduction through the use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic for components such as the hood and front wings, lightweight carpet, less insulation, lightweight glass rear window and door panels. ultralight with fabric door opener rings and nets on the storage compartments.

REFINED AERODYNAMICS – To achieve dynamic qualities, the engineers also worked on the aerodynamics of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, adopting a new fixed rear wing, with a gooseneck attachment and aluminum wing supports (derived from the racing Porsche 911 RSR GT), lowering the ground clearance by 30 mm compared to the 718 Cayman, working on the underbody optimization with attached rear diffuser, and a new front spoiler. All these changes have allowed the GT4 RS to generate approximately 25% more downforce than the GT4 in the Performance mode reserved for track use. To ensure greater torsional rigidity, the frame has also been modified, with the adoption of ball joints that firmly fix the frame to the bodywork to guarantee.

BREATHE BETTER – To let the six-cylinder of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS the German engineers have adopted a series of measures such as the air intakes located behind the driver’s and passenger’s windows, able to improve the flow of incoming air, jointly creating an intake rustle next to the occupants’ ears . The characteristic air intakes positioned in front of the rear wheels have been retained and are used to cool the engine.

THE WEISSACH PACKAGE – Optional for Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS the Weissach package which adds elements with carbon fiber weave that affect the front trunk, the process air intakes, the cooling air intakes, the air box cover, the upper edges of the exterior mirrors and the rear wing, titanium tailpipes, and interior details such as the upper part of the dashboard covered in Race-Tex material. With the Weissach package, 20-inch forged magnesium wheels can be ordered instead of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels at an additional cost.

THE PRICE – The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS can be ordered now at a base price of € 147,471, with deliveries starting in March 2022.