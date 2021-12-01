Porsche 911 against GT3, challenge on the launched lap: the result .. at full speed

A Porsche 911 Carrera and a 911 GT3 competed on the track for a speed match. The difference isn’t that great, the video.

High speed challenge between one Porsche 911 Carrera it’s a 911 GT3, who took part in a special test to check which is the most performing on the track. At least on paper, the comparison puts the Carrera as an underdog, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds. Almost a second less it takes the opponent who, according to the data provided by the manufacturer, reaches 100 times in 3.4 seconds.

However, as we all know, a circuit is not just made up of straights and requires a good deal of precision when cornering. Therefore, the Carrera may have a way to have its say in this context. To verify it, Matt Watson of CarWow, who documented the test in a video posted on his channel Youtube.

Porsche 911 Carrera against 911 GT3: the outcome of the challenge

The challenge between the two Porsche it turned out to be definitely full of adrenaline, all concentrated in a few minutes of the race. Not surprisingly, the Carrera can count on a 3-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, capable of delivering 385 hp power and 450 Nm of couple. Unfortunately for her, however, the rival GT3being of a higher category, it is more powerful, thanks to its 4-liter engine that releases 510 hp and 470 Nm. In any case, the track will decide the winner.

During the test, Watson remained enthusiastic about the Carrera’s dynamic qualities, finishing the sprint lap in 47.9 seconds. This time, however, is not enough to beat the competition of the GT3, which crossed the finish line in 46.1 seconds. The credit must definitely go to its numbers, much higher than those recorded by the Stuttgart company on the 911. However, the same driver honors the Carrera, a solid starting point on which Porsche has based the entire 911 range.