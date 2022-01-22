Porsche 911: in this way it will become 100% electric

IT WAS IN THE AIR – He will touch them last, but he will touch them. Also there Porsche 911, the flagship, as well as the most famous and beloved model of the German house, will have to deal with the ecological transition and say goodbye to the glorious flat-six. It will not be a simple transformation, that from petrol to pure electric, and there are numerous unknowns that will have to be resolved by the designers: from the type of battery to its location, up to the most distressing, that is to be able to maintain the sporting soul of a car whose success largely revolves around its legendary engine.

STARTS THE COUNTDOWN – For now, official news on the development of a 911 with electric motor they did not emerge. But in the meantime, Porsche has pushed hard on the electric mobility pedal, successfully playing the cards Taycan (41,296 units delivered in 2021, against the 38,464 of the 911) and Mission R (a full electric concept car perfect for experimenting with new solutions in sight. of a complete electrification of the range). The rough programming of the new models on tap seems to have already been decided: first the Macan, the only one officially confirmed for 2023, then the Cayman and Cayenne (2024), and finally the Panamera (2027 at the latest).

THE 994 IN 2026 – What about 911? According to rumors, for the Porsche icon the manufacturer would have foreseen a ‘further generation with heat engine, whose project name is 994, which should arrive in 2026. This will almost certainly be equipped with hybrid engines, but not plug-in, with a new version of the 6-cylinder boxer that could reach 3.4 liters. And speaking of combustion engines, to keep them alive for as long as possible, Porsche is continuing to work on eFuel, synthetic fuels that promise to drastically reduce CO2 emissions.

THE 998 IN 2028 – But the real jump should be around in 2028 with the arrival of the 998, the first Porsche 911 completely electric which, probably, will be offered in parallel to the 994 with hybrid engine for a few more years. By that time it is expected that battery technologies will have made great strides, with solid-state accumulators capable of guaranteeing an autonomy 80% higher than the current one. Big steps forward are also expected in terms of refueling times, with an estimated time of about six minutes to bring the battery charge from 5% to 80%.

THERE WILL BE WORKING – As for the platform of the future Porsche 911 electric everything is still quite uncertain: Porsche could use that of the next electric Cayman, scheduled for 2024 or focus on a completely new architecture. One of the main problems is where to place the batteries. A big headache for the engineers, who for the time being at the computer have experimented with a rear cantilevered position instead of the engine, even though they know very well that they cannot implement it, because for safety reasons the batteries must necessarily be placed within the wheelbase. of the vehicle. A solution, as he hypothesized in an interview with the Australian magazine Wheels Porsche’s R&D manager, Michael Steiner, may be the one to dispose of the T modules: the largest behind the seats and the others aligned between them, forming a tunnel.