Porsche 911 Turbo, a very rare 930 Targa for sale

It was 1975 when the first Porsche 911 Turbo of history made its debut on the market. The front was characterized by visible circular headlights but, on request, customers could choose it with the aesthetic package M505. Hence the epithet of this 930 Turbo, Flachbau, “flat nose” in German, because the aesthetic kit replaced the large headlights with a retractable pair, had lowered suspension and even wider wheel arches, which made it very similar to the racing 935.

The cost of this package was important and, therefore, today the Flachbau it is rare and sought after by collectors all over the world. From 1987 to 1989 only these were produced 29 specimens with Targa bodywork, of which only those of 1989 are equipped with the five-speed manual gearbox of the Getrag, sportier than the four-speed of the previous ones. This, which you see in the images, is a 930 Flachbau of 1989 which will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s at the end of January in Phoenix, Arizona.

Inside and out, all the customizations

According to the certificate of authenticity issued by the parent company and sold with the car, this US-specific Targa was produced on March 4, 1989 and commissioned through the Porsche tailor made department by a member of the Sbarro family, owner of the fast food chain of the same name. . As you can see from the images, a red Guards Red was chosen for the exteriors, while the two-tone Beige Cashmere-Black leather was chosen for the interiors.

In addition to the cosmetic kit, the M505 package also introduced the differential limited slip, shortened gear lever with leather details, sports seats for driver and passenger, electric and finished with red profiles, an amplifier for the Blaupunkt audio system and the velvet-lined boot.

There are also other customizations such as the dashboard in wood and even the passenger sun visor with courtesy light, a rather rare feature for a car from the late 1980s.

Conditions like new

Currently, this 930 Turbo is part of the Tenenbaum Collection and has less than 13,000 km assets. It also comes with all the original documentation, the use and maintenance booklet, the first aid kit, the tire repair kit and the Porsche certificate of authenticity.

The price of departure has not yet been communicated, but this is an opportunity not to be missed for all Porsche collectors: not only is it a very rare example for the Targa bodywork, but it also has a few kilometers, it has the five-speed gearbox, is complete with all documentation and is well preserved.