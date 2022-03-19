Porsche and Apple could soon collaborate on “exciting projects”

Porsche and Apple have a secret project on their hands that we know very little about.

The leaders of the sports car manufacturer Porsche at the end of last year traveled to the United States to discuss possible joint projects with Apple, as well as with some other technology companies. That, at least, is what the report says. Reutersreproducing the words that the CEO of Porsche himself said on Friday.

Porsche, Volkswagen’s sports car maker, has discussed what its CEO said were exciting joint projects with iPhone maker Apple, but said no decision had yet been made.

What are Apple and Porsche planning?

It is not clear what it could refer to this comment from Oliver Blume, the CEO of Porsche. For months we have been hearing rumors that Apple intends to launch its own car, probably an electric vehicle with very advanced autonomous driving capabilities.

There are several reports that Apple has been looking for an automaker as a manufacturing partner for the Apple Car., in particular there has been talk of Hyundai and Kia. Porsche is a much more premium manufacturer focused on performance and luxury vehicles, although it belongs to a much larger parent company like Volkswagen.

However, those new “exciting projects” could refer to deeper integration with Apple devices and services with Porsche cars. Apple already has a major partnership with another German brand like BMW, whose latest models can already be opened without keys thanks to the iPhone.

“We already have Apple CarPlay, we’re going to expand it,” Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said during a video conference call about the automaker’s full-year results on Friday.

There is no doubt that these types of comments immediately make us think of the Apple CarHowever, it does not seem that the statements of Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, go in that direction. Porsche is not a big automaker that can make the Apple Car, so we have to think of something different.

More cars will be able to be opened with the iPhone soon

Porsche most likely wants implement a better connection with the iPhone and improve the support of the services of the apple companyNot getting involved in the making of the Apple Car in any way. Adding features like keyless entry thanks to the iPhone, or even Apple’s future self-driving system, seem like much more likely options.

