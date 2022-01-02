Porsche and Lotus among dozens of cars found in a barn – Classics

Dozens of abandoned cars, discovered all together: it is the dream of every lover of classic cars, looking for a strong piece to be restored. But one of the latest discoveries of the youtuber Imstokze it is something incredible in every sense: he was able to film many cars in a barn, but completely eaten by rust and now almost without interiors. Often empty enclosures that could remain there for a very long time, without having the chance to see the light. Porsche (including a 911), Jaguar, Bentley, Lotus, Wolseley, AC, MG, Triumph, Nissan, Aston Martin: these are the car brands unearthed, and one can only imagine how many stories could be hidden behind their stay in this truly timeless place, populated by dense blankets of cobwebs.

Imstokze, the author of the video, apologizes for the poor quality of the video, but it is enough to see the potential of this barn full of cars. From the beginning the sixties profiles of these cars stand out, which in some cases would not even have ended up in this place for too long. For example, a car that participated turns up at the Dutch Tulpen Rallye 2004 in a historical version. According to the entry list, this is a Triumph TR2 driven by Peter Pratt and Julie Eaglen. Undoubtedly, the location of the find is in Great Britain. Many of the plates are out of circulation, others are registered but not updated. Regardless, the barn find on this occasion is truly spectacular.

There is something incredibly fascinating about discovering urban neglect. Although homes and buildings no longer inhabited may seem spooky and decadent, the surprises inside are often unbelievable. Of course, those who sneak into homes or factories of this type for passion do not have the force of law on their side, since it is still an invasion of private property. On Youtube there are many urban explorers who publish videos in which they enter abandoned places discovering interesting finds; many of them can do so thanks to the permission of the property owners.