Porsche and Rimac, the exchanges continue: the Germans sell Bugatti but take Greyp

Porsche And Rimac have been collaborating for some time, but things started to get serious last summer, when the idea of ​​transforming was announced Bugatti in a completely electric brand, managed by the Croatian company of Mate Rimac. This actually materialized with the substantial merger of Rimac and Bugatti, but with Porsche always among the most important shareholders. Porsche and Bugatti were in fact both linked to the Volkswagen Group.

Now the dialogue and close collaboration between the two companies continues (Rimac components are also present in the Porsche Taycan), but this time in the field of two-wheeled pedals. Porsche has communicated that will acquire a majority stake in Greyp, the spin-off company of Rimac, specializing in e-bike super technological.

Porsche already had a stake in Greyp, as a result of its stake in Rimac, but is now aiming to take control, to expand its e-bike business, which it had already explored, but only with rebranded third-party products.

The operation must be completed by 18 December, but there is little doubt about the positive outcome. Mate Rimac wanted to reassure all employees of the Greyp team, about 100 people, about the bright future that awaits them. According to the CEO, being in the shadow of Rimac would not have allowed the potential to be fully expanded, which will now happen with Porsche’s investments – of money and know-how.

Mate Rimac also underlined the desire to further expand its presence and activities in Croatia, which has always been its staple for create a research and development center in the state of the former Yugoslavia. Some details are still missing, such as the economic ones, due to the evaluation of the Antitrust bodies, still in progress.