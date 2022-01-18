Porsche Cayenne: the Platinum Edition arrives

NORMAL OR COUPÉ – Platinum Edition is the new staging of the Porsche Cayenne already orderable in Italy with a list price starting from 93,384 euros and is available both with suv bodywork (in the pictures) and suv-coupé, in the Cayenne, E-Hybrid and S versions, with 3-liter V6 engines with 340 hp, 2.9 V6 with 441 hp and 462 hp E-Hybrid.

THE DIFFERENCE IS IN THE DETAILS – Aesthetically the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition it stands out for the coordinated design elements with satin effect on the front air intakes, the Porsche logo integrated within the rear LED strip, in addition to the specific 21 ”RS Spyder Design alloy wheels. Sporty tailpipes and side window trims in black further underline the sporty look of the special series. Pastel black and white colors are available, as an alternative to metallic paint in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue, in addition to the special Crayon.

IT IS ALSO DIFFERENT INSIDE – The aesthetic personalization of the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition it is also clearly visible inside, where there are seat belts in Crayon color and the door sills in brushed aluminum with the “Platinum Edition” logo. The textured aluminum package and silver-colored trim add an extra touch of refinement to the interior.

IT IS WELL EQUIPPED – The Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition comes standard with LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), panoramic roof, privacy windows, Bose audio system, ambient lighting, eight-way adjustable leather sports seats, and analog clock on the dashboard.