Porsche Design celebrates its 50th anniversary with Chronograph I and the Porsche 911 S.2.4 Targa from 1972

The story of Porsche Design it is characterized by a clear vision, which includes an uncompromising form and details reduced to the essentials. These expressions found their ideal of precision and maximum performance in the Chronograph I, designed 50 years ago by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.

A sporty and timeless precision instrument, made in a puristic and universal form. In this way, the designer of the legendary Porsche 911 conveyed the formal principles of the llegendary Porsche 911 from the world of cars to other worlds. It was a real debut in several respects: the Chronograph I was the first completely black wristwatch in the world and for the first time, the designer was able to transpose his idea of ​​design, aesthetics and functionality from sports cars to the wristwatch, giving the indexes of the timepiece the same legibility of the dashboard tachometer. In 2022, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Porsche Design has once again succeeded in its intent to unite these two worlds with a surprising reinterpretation.

50 years of Porsche Design: the zero hour

Driven by the passion to bring together functionality, materials and technology in everyday objects, Professor FA Porsche founded his design studio in 1972 with the aim of taking Porsche’s guiding principles beyond the world of cars. His goal was to pursue the achievement of the perfect symbiosis between form and function. As a first assignment, he designed a watch to give to deserving employees of Porsche AG and on this occasion he succeeded in creating this extraordinary timepiece.

The black Chronograph I it was inspired by the glare-free visibility that characterized the cockpit of sports cars, thanks to the matt black numerals, the red seconds stop, the fluorescent indexes and the anti-reflective glass that ensured optimum readability. This once revolutionary watch is now considered a perfect blend of design and engineering excellence. A true icon of the world of watchmaking, it also belonged to racing drivers Clay Regazzoni and Mario Andretti and made his debut in the world of cinema in “Top Gun” on the wrist of Tom Cruise. This cutting-edge design paved the way for countless other Porsche Design products.

The Chronograph I. Born in 1972. Redefined in 2022.

On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Porsche Design has created the “It’s about time” campaign, which focuses on the special meaning that time has in all its facets for Porsche Design. The protagonists of this campaign are the first products to be created by Prof. Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the Chronograph I and the Porsche Targa from 1972.

For the Jubilee, Porsche Design has decided to revisit the iconic Chronograph I., inspired by the original from 1972. This chronograph, produced in a limited edition of 500 pieces, refers to the year 1972. Technically in step with the times, it was developed and produced in the Porsche Design manufactory in Solothurn in Switzerland.

The numbers, the crown, the buckle and the caseback bears the original Porsche Design logo. The tachymeter scale, the numbers and the indication of the day and date respect the font used in 1972. The hands also respect the original baton shape. For optimum readability, fluorescent hour markers have been designed, as well as a seven-layer anti-reflective sapphire crystal coating.

This watch houses the COSC-certified Porsche Design WERK 01.140 caliber, which guarantees optimal precision. While the first watch was made of stainless steel, the case, bracelet and buckle of the Chronograph I – 1972 Limited Edition are made of titanium, a material already tested in Motorsport and used for the first time by Prof. FA Porsche in the watch industry. .

Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa: historical equivalent of the watch

The Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa also sports a unique shape again, just like that of the watch. This car, created by the creative flair of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, has been restored thanks to the collaboration between Porsche Classic and Porsche Design.

The head of the project was Roland Heiler of the FAPorsche studio in Zell am See, Austria. This re-edition was made with the car’s original materials and with the “Sport-Tex Square Checkered Flag Schwarz” checkered pattern and in homage to the fiftieth anniversary of Porsche Deign the “50 Jahre Porsche Design Edition” was engraved on the sides, on the headrest and dashboard.

At the same time, this car made on the occasion of the brand’s jubilee, takes up the same colors that were used by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. In fact, both inside and outside the black dominates, a real tribute to the fans of the old days.

The Chronograph I – 1972 Limited Edition and the 1972 Porsche TargaClassic made their entry into the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart in January 2022.

Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition data sheet

Price 6,972 euros Limited edition 500 specimens Cash desk Material Titanium Finish Black carbide coated titanium / sandblasted glass Diameter 40.80 mm Thickness 14.15 mm Crown Screwed Glass Hard coated, scratch resistant sapphire with 7 anti-reflective treatments Case back Screwed up Waterproofing Up to 10 ATM (dynamic) Clock face Black with white accents. Minutes, hours, mechanical function display at 9 o’clock, second hand, 30-minute counter at 12 o’clock, 12-hour counter at 6 o’clock, date window at 3 o’clock. Strap Black carbide coated titanium strap Buckle Folding clasp in titanium Movement Caliber Porsche Design WERK Caliber 01.140, chronograph, day and date display, cert. COSC Rotor Porsche Design Icon Rotor, black Diameter 30.00 mm Thickness 7.90 mm Power reserve 48 hours Alternations 28,800 vibrations / hour [ 4 Hz ] Stones 25

Last modification: January 20, 2022