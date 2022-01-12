Porsche, goodbye to the Artemis project: the electric flagship will take place in Leipzig

There Porsche would have decided to leave the Artemis project, the program for the development of a new electric flagship together with the Audi and Bentley brands and the related production in the Hanover plant of VW Commercial Vehicles: the news was reported by the specialized magazine Automobilwoche, adding that the House of Zuffenhausen, for withdraw from the project, it would have to pay up to 100 million euros to compensate for the loss of production suffered by the division of the Volkswagen group specializing in vans and work vehicles.

Production in Leipzig. Porsche’s decision, probably the result of the management’s search for greater autonomy with respect to the objective of maximizing synergies pursued by the Wolfbsurg top management, concerns not only the place of production of the new model but also the choice of platform and associated technologies. The Artemis project aimed to develop three luxury electric cars with high-range driving systems, but according to Automobilwoche, Porsche executives do not believe that the brand needs auto-robot functions, given the preferences of the target customers. inclined to favor performance and driving pleasure. Consequently, in Zuffenhausen they would have decided to produce the flagship, known internally by the code name K1, in Leipzig on the basis of the Ppe (Premium Platform Electric) platform developed jointly with Audi and enriched by Porsche itself in preparation for the launch. between 2024 and 2025, of the electric versions of the Macan and Panamera.

The electric Bulli in Hanover. The flagship is expected to be assembled at the Saxon plant starting in 2026, a year after the start of production initially planned in Hanover. Among other things, the planned volumes for Porsche (about 25 thousand units per year) had been included by VW Commercial Vehicles in the plans to safeguard the jobs in the Lower Saxony plant until 2029. This is also why the president of the factory council, Bertina Murkovic, had already expressed disappointment in December at Porsche’s decision not to accept the assignment of part of the site’s capacity. In any case, the infragroup compensation will allow the division to locate other models in Hanover, starting withID.Buzz, the battery-powered reissue of the legendary Bulli which will be presented on March 9th. In addition, the lines will churn out the camping variant of the electric van, the ID California, the plug-in hybrid version of the T7 multispace and, perhaps, body shells for the Audi factory in Brussels.